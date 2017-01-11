Charleston Tours Locals Will Love

Charleston was named as one of the best cities in the US (as well as the best in the world, humble brag) for the past few years, and our little town has quite a bit of historical significance (like that one time we started a civil war). So we’ve had to get used to the city being filled with tourists who like to see the city in between meals at our amazing restaurants.

There are an overwhelming number of tours to take in The Holy City, and it would be a shame to waste time on one that’s lame or cheesy (lookin’ at you, horse carriage tours). We found some of the best under-the-radar tours where both locals and tourists can enjoy a true Charleston experience.