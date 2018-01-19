25 Perfect Date Ideas for Charleston's Winter Months

Charleston is arguably one of the most romantic cities in the US… after all, there have been no less than TWO Nicholas Sparks movies filmed here, and it’s also where Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot. So, when it comes to fun and creative date night ideas, you’ve got lots of options here, even in the winter months. Here are the best of the best.
Reenact The Notebook together
Various locations
One of the two Nicholas Sparks flicks mentioned above, this quintessential chick flick filmed many of its key scenes in Charleston. Watch the movie to refresh your memory and then head out to see some of its key scenes IRL. See the full list here.
Wander with the fishes at the South Carolina Aquarium
Downtown Charleston
Whether you’re cuddling up in the dark watching the sea life in the Great Ocean Tank, mimicking the otters holding hands, or attending an after-hours event, visiting the aquarium can be the most fun you have with ocean creatures without actually getting in the water yourself.
Experience the magic of live theater
Various locations
With over 20 different performing arts companies and theatres throughout Charleston, you can add a touch of culture to your date nights with a little live theatre. Everything from independently-produced plays to Broadway touring shows are represented, making it easier than ever to start that Playbill collection.
Take a cooking class taught by nationally-recognized chefs
Ansonborough
If you can think of anything more romantic than cooking a three-course dinner (with wine pairings) with your sweetheart in a 200-year-old historic house taught by a two-time winner of Chopped, (or special visiting celebrity chef) then let us know.
Get a couple's massage
Various locations
A trip to the spa is a luxurious and indulgent experience on your own, but getting a couple’s massage is the best way to practice self-care with a special someone. There are many different spas around the Holy City that offer everything from basic massages to the ultimate couples spa package, so do your research to find the perfect treatment for you.
Get lost among the flowers at Middleton Place
West Ashley
Featuring 110 acres of greenery, gardens, and free-roaming farm animals, Middleton Place is worth a visit for tourists and locals alike. You’ll have fun getting lost with your date in the many flower-lined paths and waterfront trails, and during the offseason you’ll feel like you have the entire grounds to yourself.
Enjoy the views atop the USS Yorktown
Mount Pleasant
The USS Yorktown is one of Charleston’s most famous attractions, and for good reason. In addition to its rich history, your tour also affords you some of the most picturesque views of the Charleston Harbor, Arthur Ravenel Bridge, and downtown Charleston. Plan to bring a jacket in the winter months, as it does get a bit breezy on the flight deck (or use this as an opportunity to snuggle in public).
Attend a festival
Various locations
Winter in Charleston is prime festival season. Whether you’re getting wild with animal art at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, satisfying your hunger at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, or hitting the runway at Charleston Fashion week, you’re sure to have a memorable time with your special someone.
Take a DIY Bike Tour
Various locations
Walking tours are fun, but there’s something very French about taking a bike tour to explore the city with your significant other. Rent a couple of bikes from Holy Spokes bike share and follow one of these bike trail suggestions, or create your own for a one-of-a-kind afternoon.
Strike love into each other's hearts
Cannonborough
The retro vibes at The Alley offer a twist to the traditional “meet for drinks” first date. For a little extra pizazz, stop by on Tuesday nights for $2 Tuesday and “light up the lanes” (basically Cosmic Bowling on acid). Just remember to BYOS (bring your own socks).
Drink some wine at a cat cafe
Ansonborough
Pounce Cafe is the ideal place for couples to pair their love of animals with their love of wine. Book your visit ahead of time for a normal visit or one of their many events (like drag bingo, yoga, and more), and prepare for an overwhelming amount of cuteness. As a bonus, if you fall in love with one of the kitties on your visit, you can totally bring them home with you.
Channel your inner Sherlock & Watson
French Quarter
Escape in 60 invites you and your date to take your armchair sleuthing off the couch and into the real world. Solving puzzles to get the clues you need to escape from your themed room -- a prison break, Davy Jones’ locker, or solving a kidnapping -- will keep you on your toes (and amaze you with how quickly an hour passes).
Find out if you share a sense of humor
Ansonborough
It’s been proven that humor is one of the sexiest traits we seek in our partners, and there’s no surer way to keep your date laughing than with an improv show at Theatre 99. They offer shows every Wednesday (when tickets are just $5), Friday, and Saturday and even have improv classes if you want to take your humor skills up a notch.
Take a brewery tour
Various locations
With over 25 craft breweries (with more on the way) in the Holy City, taking a brewery tour can be a unique way to explore the city. Pick a handful of breweries and do a DIY tour (don’t forget the DD!) or take a Booze & Cruise tour to see the best of what the city has to offer.
Go for dinner and a movie (at the same time)
Mount Pleasant
Dinner followed by a movie has always been the go-to date activity, but Cinebarre in Mount Pleasant mixes things up a bit by letting you enjoy your dinner and movie simultaneously. Watch a new release -- catch up on the Oscar nominees, maybe? -- and dig into some burgers, pizzas, and cocktails (all with movie-themed names, of course) during your movie.
Sing along to Dueling Pianos
Mount Pleasant
If you love singing along to ‘80s hits but find karaoke to be a little too intimidating, then Fill Piano Bar is the place for you. The songs in the Dueling Pianos show are crowdsourced from the audience every night, and the entire crowd sings along, which means nobody (including your date) will be able to tell that you’re tone deaf. Plan to stop by on Tuesdays for “Burger and Brewsday” where you can enjoy a burger and a pint for just $14.
Show your love through DIY crafts
Mount Pleasant
AR Workshop in Mount Pleasant believes that the couple that crafts together stays together, and offers plenty of workshops throughout the winter months to keep you busy. Work together to create a project for your home (like wooden signs, trays, and lazy susans) that’ll give Pinterest a run for its money.
Learn how tea gets made
Wadmalaw Island
Fun fact: Charleston is home to the only place in North America where tea is grown. A visit to the Charleston Tea Plantation starts with a drive beneath the Spanish-moss-draped oak trees out to Wadmalaw, and can include a trolley tour of the plantation, a lesson on how tea is made, and tea sampling in the gift shop.
Battle for trivia night glory at Bay Street Biergarten
Mazyck-Wraggborough
Although there are plenty of restaurants and bars that offer trivia night, few of them offer themed trivia nights on the same level as Bay Street Biergarten. Past trivia themes have included Parks & Rec, Harry Potter, and most recently, How I Met Your Mother.
Celebrate oyster season at an oyster roast
Various locations
Winter is prime oyster time, and since oysters are aphrodisiacs, you’ll definitely want to grab some gloves and get to shuckin’ (if you know what we mean). Popular events include the Lowcountry Oyster Festival on January 28, Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Oyster Roast on February 3, and Oysters on the Point on March 10.
Play bingo with a drag queen
West Ashley
Voodoo Tiki Bar hosts drag bingo on the second Thursday of every month, and for a more open-minded and adventurous couple, it’s one of the most uproarious times you can have in the Holy City. There’s also a $5 special drink, the aptly named “Yaasss Queen” made with pineapple and rum, that’ll definitely get you in the mood... for bingo.
Do a wine and cheese tasting
Mount Pleasant
Although there are a few different options for wine & cheese tasting in Charleston, Ardoa is arguably the most fun, as you get to pour your own wine from self-serving dispensers (like an adult soda fountain). Pair it with a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie board and authentic French desserts, and you’ve got a night worth talking about the next day.
Go park hopping
Various locations
Charleston is home to a number of fantastic parks and gardens, so why not make a day of it by visiting different parks throughout the city? Start off at Charles Towne Landing in West Ashley, enjoy a late picnic lunch in Hampton Park, and finish the day with a sunset stroll along the Pitt Street bridge in Mount Pleasant to get in touch with nature.
Fall head over heels (through the air)
North Charleston
Technically we should probably say “flip head over heels,” since Velocity Air Sports is packed with every kind of trampoline, ninja warrior obstacle, and foam pit you’ve ever dreamed of. You’ll be flipping and jumping and bouncing the night away with each other -- just maybe not the way you expected.
Take a distillery tour
North Charleston
Charleston’s liquor scene has started to boom in recent years, and date night is the perfect time to take advantage of that. For starters, you can take a tour of Striped Pig’s distillery for a paltry $5 -- $10 if you’re paying for your date -- and try some of its signature brands, which range from spiced rum to vodka to moonshine.
