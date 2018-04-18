Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Spring

Winter is over, and it’s time once again for you to emerge from your social hibernation and re-engage with the rest of the world. The weather’s begun warming up in Charleston, which can only mean one thing: a very full events calendar, packed with everything from patio parties, to themed trivia, to charity events, and everything in between. In other words, you’ve really got no reason to stay home this spring.
Friday - Thursday
Mar 2-Apr 26
34 West Theatre Company
The 34 West Theatre Company is known for its hilarious and relatable shows, where music plays a huge part in setting the stage (pun definitely intended). Its newest show, Super Freak, is a romantic comedy set to the soundtrack of the 1970s. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase to enjoy during the show!
Price: $35
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 7-25
Dock Street Theatre
Broadway’s laugh-out-loud hit Avenue Q is bringing its irreverent show to Charleston -- it’s like if the Sesame Street puppets grew up in a frat house. You’ll sing along to songs like “The Internet Is For Porn” and laugh until the curtain comes down.
Price: $26-$68
Friday
Mar 9
South Carolina Aquarium
This event, now in its seventh iteration, is the perfect way to celebrate the influence of the African-American community on Charleston’s culture and cuisine. The event will feature local chefs, restaurants, and caterers, so be sure to bring your appetite!
Price: $75-$85
Saturday
Mar 10
Park Circle
Everyone is Irish for the day at the Park Circle St. Paddy’s Day parade. Yes, it’s a week before St. Patrick’s Day, but who wouldn’t be excited about the prospect of being able to drink green beer two weekends in a row?
Price: Free to attend, food & drink cost $$
Sunday
Mar 11
Bay Street Biergarten
Bay Street Biergarten’s themed parties are practically world-renowned at this point, and they’re kicking off their spring brunch season with a Backstreet Boys-themed patio brunch, complete with mimosas, a DJ, and excellent brunch specials.
Price: Free to attend, food & drink cost $$
Sunday
Mar 11
The Brick
The Brick is hosting an out-of-the-box fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma society, where you’ll take your Sunday Funday up a notch with team flip cup, with the losing team being forced to sing karaoke with a song chosen by the champion team. It’s no-holds-barred and guaranteed to be an afternoon to remember -- and since the fun starts at 3pm, you still have time to brunch beforehand.
Price: Free to attend, but it’s a fundraiser, so donations are highly encouraged
Wednesday
Mar 14
The Alley
Kick off March Madness by getting in on the action, but don’t worry about bringing your sneakers, as this isn’t real basketball -- it’s Hoop Fever, the classic arcade game. The Alley is doing a classic 32-team bracket tournament, and you have the chance to win $500 cash if your team comes in first place. Whether you’re playing or watching, you can enjoy $3 Jack Fire and Tullamore Dew and $12 buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Lite, and Miller High Life.
Price: $10 per team
Tuesday - Saturday
Mar 13-17
Marion Square
You don’t have to go all the way to NYC to see the best in fashion, because it’s on display right here in the Holy City this week. There are tons of events to participate in, like fashion shows, after-parties, and the fashion village, so get dressed to the nines and get ready to work it!
Price: Varies by the event and the package, from $25 all the way up to $1,200
Saturday
Mar 17
King Street
The folks at Blue Steel Promotions know how to host a bar crawl, and they’re back at it again with this St. Patrick’s Day-themed event on King Street. Grab a ticket to take advantage of drink specials, a free koozie, giveaways, and the ability to skip the line at participating bars.
Price: $8-$30
Sunday
Mar 18
Palmetto Islands County Park
Yes, you read that correctly: Corgi Con is a thing, and for the third year in a row, it’s happening in Charleston. Whether you have a corgi yourself, or just want to ogle all the wiggle butts in the low country, you won’t want to miss what’s arguably the cutest event in Charleston.
Price: Free to attend
Wednesday
Mar 21
Bay Street Biergarten
Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles! Bay Street Biergarten’s monthly themed trivia parties are some of the best in Charleston, and their annual Harry Potter trivia night really goes all out. We’re talking HP trivia questions, a costume contest, themed food & drinks, and more -- first place walks away with $200 house cash, second gets $150, and third place wins $100. Last year, there were over 100 teams, so you might want to start studying if you want to finish on top.
Price: Free to attend, but you’ll have to pay for food & drink
Saturday
Mar 24
Deep Water Vineyard
Wine and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and Deep Water Vineyard on Johns Island is partnering with Evolution Through Chocolate to give you a decadent tasting that pairs the two perfectly. You can also enjoy lobstah rolls from the Immortal Lobster food truck and live music from McKenna Andrews.
Price: Free to attend
Saturday
Mar 31
Charleston Pour House
If you love farmers markets but hate having to wake up at a decent hour to go to one, then you’ll love the PoHo night market; it starts at 5pm and features over 30 local artisans and makers. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy live music and more!
Price: Free to attend
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 31-Apr 8
See some of the best female tennis players in the world
Volvo Car Stadium
Every year, the Volvo Car Open brings together some of the best female tennis players in the world for the largest women-only tennis tournament in North America. In the past, big names like Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Sloane Stephens, and Nadia Petrova have all slammed their way to championship titles on Daniel Island, so you won’t want to miss the 2018 edition.
Price: $10-$525, depending on how close you wanna be to the action
Wednesday
Apr 4
Frothy Beard Brewing
Every Wednesday night, you can go to Frothy Beard’s taproom in West Ashley to buy a pint, and you’ll get a bingo card for a chance to win prizes; it works basically the same way as old-school bingo, with a little more humor and flair thrown in (sorry, Grandma).
Price: Bingo cards are free with the purchase of a pint
Friday - Sunday
Apr 6-8
Summerville
Every year, the Flowertown Festival draws people from around the state (and the country) to Summerville to enjoy a taste of the city’s restaurants, artists, farmers market, kids fest, and more. It’s been consistently rated as one of the best events in the southeast; how can you lose?
Price: Free to attend
Saturday
Apr 7
Cooper River Bridge
Every year, more than 40,000 people descend on the Holy City for their chance to run the bridge; this 10K (the third largest in the US!) goes from Mount Pleasant all the way to King Street, and it's a great event for both newbies and serious runners. Even if you don’t plan on running, feel free to take advantage of all the awesome after-parties happening around town.
Price: $50-$55
Sunday
Apr 8
James Island County Park
The annual Cajun Festival brings a taste of Louisiana to the low country, with tons of food, live music, activities, arts & crafts, and more. We recommend bringing your own blanket and chairs, but you should note that coolers & pets are not allowed. Got a bottomless stomach? Try your hand at the crawfish eating contest!
Price: Admission is $15
Wednesday
Apr 11
Circa 1886
Peanut butter & jelly; mac & cheese; chicken & waffles; some combinations are instant classics, and the Bourbon & Bacon dinner is no different. Partake in a full dinner dedicated to this crowd-pleasing combination by chef Marc Collins of Circa 1886 -- your stomach will thank you.
Price: $90 per person
Thursday
Apr 12
Carolina Ale House
You’ve heard of a silent disco, and you’ve heard of yoga… but have you heard of silent yoga? Participants wear fancy headphones so you feel as if the instructor is sitting right next to you. Your ticket price includes a cold beer and music after the class, but you should plan to BYOYM (bring your own yoga mat).
Price: $15-$20
Friday
Apr 20
Charleston Visitor Center & Bus Shed
The Lowcountry Wingapalooza is an annual fundraising event benefiting Eagle Harbor Boys Ranch that brings together the area’s best wing joints in one fantastic location. You can sample wings, sip on brews, and vote for your favorites, all for a great cause! Your ticket includes entry into the event, but tasting tickets and beverages are an additional cost.
Price: TBD
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 21-22
James Island County Park
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just a casual enthusiast of outdoor activities, you’ll have a great time at the annual Outdoor Fest at James Island County Park. Whether you’re into kayaking, canoeing, biking, climbing, paddleboarding, or hiking, there will be activities, vendors, and demonstrations for you to take your hobby to the next level. There will also be live music and food trucks, so be sure to take full advantage of the day’s festivities.
Price: Free to attend, but a Try It Pass for activities is $10
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 21-22
North Charleston Riverfront Park
Now in its second year, the High Water Fest celebrates the holy trinity of southern culture: food, music, and libations. Produced by Charleston natives Shovels and Rope, you’ll see national and regional artists like Band of Horses, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Susto, all in one picturesque location.
Price: $159-$324
Tuesday
Apr 24
Indaco
The Fish Festival of Saint Fortunato (the patron saint of fishermen) is a tradition in Camogli, Italy, and Indaco has been celebrating it for the past three years by throwing a huge fish fry on its patio. The family-style feast starts at 6pm and is not to be missed.
Price: $40
Sunday
Apr 29
Middleton Place
Now in its 11th year, the Chef’s Potluck is an annual fundraising event for Lowcountry Local First, an organization that helps encourage people to support local businesses. The event brings together live music, local libations, and tastings from local chefs and restaurants, all with the beautiful backdrop of Middleton Place’s world-famous gardens.
Price: $80-$130
Tuesday
May 1
Burwell's Stone Fire Grill
On the first Tuesday of every month, Burwell’s Stone Fire Grill rewards patrons by extending its already fantastic happy hour menu into the wee hours -- meaning you can enjoy their famous burger for just $7 and signature cocktails for just $5 all night long.
Price: Free to attend
Wednesday - Sunday
May 2-6
Charleston SC Convention Center
Calling all artists and artphiles! The North Charleston Arts Fest is an annual event that features over 100 artists -- covering everything from photography to dance to music to theatre -- from Charleston and around the country. Many of the events are free or cheap, making this the perfect time to add a little culture into your routine.
Price: Most events are free to attend
Saturday
May 5
The Brick
May 4 is the official Star Wars holiday, and to celebrate, the folks at Blue Steel Promotions are hosting a bar crawl that invites you to show off your nerd pride. Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and get ready for priority bar access, drink specials, and prizes all night long.
Price: $8-$30
Saturday
May 12
Famulari's Brewpub
Are you a home brewer who’s always dreamed of being famous for your beer? Well, Famulari’s Brewpub is giving you the chance to make your dreams come true; sign up for the first annual Chucktown Brewdown home brew competition, and you’ll get a chance to have your beer brewed on the pro system at Fam’s Brewpub! Entries should be submitted by May 11.
Price: $10 to enter your brew but free to attend
Friday
May 25
Get a little cultured at Spoleto & Piccolo Spoleto
Various locations
One of the most popular arts events in the world, Spoleto brings thousands of arts enthusiasts to the Holy City for 17 days of theater, dance, and visual art from around the world. Running concurrently to Spoleto is Piccolo Spoleto, which focuses mainly on local and regional acts. Together, there are over 700 events in just over two weeks; get your tickets now!
Price: Prices vary by event
