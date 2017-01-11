The Best Golf Courses in and Outside of Charleston (That Even Non-Golfers Will Love)

Bluffton

If you’re curious as to how the other half lives, we’ve got some news for you: it's pretty damn good. Members of the May River Golf Club enjoy a game on this secluded resort filled with mossy oak trees, stunning views, and a general sense of luxury. This course is exceptional in its own way, but that’s just the start of the resort’s outdoor experiences: at Palmetto Bluff, you can feel free to hire some environmental guides to help you learn how to fish, canoe the May River, or learn how to shoot clay pigeons if you're not into improving your game.



Seabrook Island

Never heard of Seabrook? That’s probably because the whole place is private, including this golf course. But if you can get an invite, you’ll find a course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., that winds through marsh and maritime forest and offers plenty of gator-sighting to keep things interesting. But please: don’t approach or aim your ball at them (you’d think we didn’t have to say that). If your game goes south, you grow tired of pretending you know how to play, or your ball just winds up in a gator’s mouth, feel free to drown those sorrows at the elegant Seabrook Island Club, the pool, or even in the ocean afterwards.

