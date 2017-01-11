Things Charlestonians Are Irrationally Passionate About

Our local celebrities

From Sean Brock to Bill Murray to Shovels & Rope -- when one Charlestonian succeeds, we all succeed. Or at least, that’s how we prefer to look at it. It’s a Charleston rite of passage to have a random Bill Murray encounter somewhere downtown; it’s like Where’s Waldo, only Waldo is a comedian who likes to randomly show up at your favorite places in the Holy City. I know I’m not the only one who fangirl-squeals every time Sean Brock is featured on Food Network, and people have been known to move to Johns Island just to have the fortune of saying that Shovels & Rope’s Cary Ann and Michael are their neighbors. (OK, maybe that’s just me, but Charlestonians really do love this folk duo.)