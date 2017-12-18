Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Charleston This Winter

While most other cities in the US are bundling up and shoveling snow in order to get out of their driveways this winter, Charlestonians are grabbing their light jackets and heading outside to enjoy oyster roasts, food festivals, and al fresco dining before the humidity rolls back in this spring. Leave the hibernating to the bears because this winter in Charleston is full of events and things to do to keep your social calendar hot, hot, hot!
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-31
The James Island County Park Festival of Lights has been a holiday mainstay in Charleston for over 28 years because it’s the very definition of winter wonderland (well, minus all that pesky snow). There’ll be over 2 million lights, photos with Santa, fire pits for roasting marshmallows, and lots of other fun holiday surprises.
Cost: 1-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, ($15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with canned good donation); 16-30 guests: $40 Monday-Thursday, $50 Friday-Sunday
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-31
For those who really like to go all out when it comes to holiday celebrations, the Christmas pop-up bar at The Windjammer out in IOP is the place for you. Full of Christmas lights, music, and holiday-themed cocktails, Windjammer Wonderland practically oozes Christmas cheer -- but not literally, though. That’d be weird.
Cost: Totally free
Tuesday
Dec 19
This holiday-themed paint & sip night, entitled Stealing Christmas, is perfect for those looking to create a lasting piece of holiday art or perhaps give mom something new to hang from the refrigerator. Join Art with Andre to paint a grinchy scene and drink a beer or two from Frothy Beard to help get those creative juices a-flowin’.
Cost: $30, which includes paint supplies and one beer
Tuesday
Dec 19
What do you get when you put six kick-ass lady bartenders behind the bar for one night? One hell of a cocktail party, that’s what. The bartenders (from bars like The Macintosh, Bar Mash, Proof, and more) will each make one cocktail and one boilermaker which attendees can purchase, with all proceeds going to support Hogs for the Cause.
Cost: Free to attend, just pay per cocktail
Wednesday
Dec 20
For too long, bingo has been associated with blue-haired old ladies at nursing homes, but Frothy Beard Brewery means to bring the fun to a slightly younger crowd with beer & bingo nights at the brewery every Wednesday. This ain’t your grandma’s bingo game -- unless your grandma was into microbreweries -- in which case it’s exactly your grandma’s bingo game.
Cost: Bingo cards are free with purchase of a beer
Wednesday
Dec 20
Think you’ve got the biggest, baddest, ugliest holiday sweater in existence? Put your Christmas couture to the test at The Brick’s ugly sweater party, where the person with the tackiest sweater of all will win free burgers for a year! Keep the party going afterward with beats from DJ NattyHeavy and late night snacks from the kitchen.
Cost: Free to compete
Thursday
Dec 21
Still need to cross off a couple names on your Christmas list? Head on out to Bohemian Bull on James Island from 7pm-10pm to do a little shopping from local vendors at the Bohemian Market. Grab a cold beer or cocktail while you shop and enjoy Christmas movies being played on the screens outback, accompanied by roasting marshmallows out by the fire!
Cost: Free to compete, with drinks running between $3-$12
Friday - Monday
Dec 22-Apr 9
If you really want to experience some winter weather, head inside the North Charleston coliseum to catch a Stingrays game. The hockey season lasts through April, so there are plenty of opportunities to take to the ice this winter season. After all, it might be the only way you’ll actually put that winter coat to good use.
Cost: $12-$32 per ticket
Saturday
Dec 23
Every Saturday, Pacific Box & Crate hosts a farmers market with local vendors and artisans, featuring everything from fresh-baked bread to farm-fresh produce and everything in between. The event takes place in the courtyard at Workshop, meaning you can pre- or post-game your farmers market experience with snacks, coffee, and booze from one of the many delicious options inside Charleston’s fancy food court. Come back for more on December 30.
Cost: No cost to attend
Monday
Dec 25
Let the pros do the cooking
Various
Santa worked pretty hard this Christmas getting all those presents wrapped and delivered, so why not give him and Mrs. Claus the day off from cooking by doing Christmas dinner at one of Charleston’s best restaurants instead? Places like Eli’s Table, The Watch, and the Charleston Harbor Fish House are all serving up special Christmas feasts sure to please even the grinchiest of palates.
Cost: Varies by restaurant
Wednesday
Dec 27
If you’ve ever thought “this happy hour could use more puppies,” then you’ll love Puppies & Pints at Bay Street Biergarten. The dog-friendly patio has plenty of space for lots of four-legged friends, and they also offer awesome drink specials, like $5 off specialty cocktails, $5 Tito's vodka, $5 haus wells, and $5 haus wein, plus some barking good deals on happy hour snacks.
Cost: No cost to attend
Sunday
Dec 31
Various locations
When it comes to New Years Eve, Charleston doesn’t hold anything back! From classy, upscale soirees, to Game of Thrones-themed parties, to even an '80s prom, there’s plenty of parties to make you forget 2017 ever happened. Get your tickets now, because a lot of these fetes will sell out soon!
Cost: Varies by the party
Monday
Jan 1
Freeze your Bills off at the Bill Murray look-alike polar plunge
Come dressed as your favorite Bill Murray character (might we suggest zombie Bill Murray from Zombieland?) and get ready to make the polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean off of Folly Beach to benefit local charities. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, and participants can enjoy some “hair of the dog” drink specials at area restaurants.
Cost: $5 to enter the costume contest
Tuesday
Jan 2
So you’ve fully recovered from New Year’s Eve, and you’re looking for something fun to do -- head to Burwell’s on the market for Treat Yourself Tuesday, on the first Tuesday of each month, for excellent food and drink specials in the bar area from 7pm to midnight.
Cost: $7 for the burger, $5 signature cocktails, or select $3 beers (in the bar area only)
Monday
Jan 8
In honor of the late David Bowie’s 71st birthday, the Charleston Music Hall is showing his movie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars on January 8 from, 7:30pm-9:30pm. Costumes are encouraged (after all, it’s what Bowie would’ve wanted). You can opt to just catch the film or grab dinner and a show from Vincent Chicco’s or Virginia’s on King before the screening.
Cost: $8 for the movie; $40 for dinner + the movie
Wednesday - Sunday
Jan 10-21
Taste the Holy City during Charleston Restaurant Week
Various Restaurants
Maybe it’s the dreary weather or the fact that people have already given up on their “get healthy” resolutions, but winter restaurant week is always super popular in Charleston. You’ll want to start building your wish list (and checking it twice) and getting those RSVPS in ASAP if you want to make it into your favorite spots.
Cost: Varies by restaurant
Thursday
Jan 11
Because everything Meryl Streep touches turns to gold, the Charleston Music Hall is showing a special dinner-and-a-movie screening of the 2009 film Julie and Julia. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner inspired by Julia Child at Rue de Jean before the screening. You can also add full- and half-glass pairings (or be lame and just see the movie with no dinner).
Cost: $8 for the film on its own; $54.62 for dinner + film; $69.27 for dinner + half wine pairings + film; $76.60 for dinner + full wine pairings + film
Thursday
Jan 11
Spice up your January with a little drag queen bingo at Voodoo Tiki Lounge in Avondale. Hosted by Ava Clear, there will be lots of dirty jokes, bingo, naughty prizes, and delicious cocktails. Be sure to get there early, as previous events have packed out the house an hour before the event starts at 9:30pm.
Cost: Free to play
Saturday
Jan 13
Make good on those resolutions at the Charleston Marathon
This is probably the only marathon in the country (or probably the whole world) to serve shrimp and grits at the finish line. You can choose to run a 5K, half marathon, or full marathon (or just cheer on runners from the sideline), and really show those New Year’s Resolutions who’s boss.
Cost: $25-$109, depending on the distance you choose
Wednesday - Saturday
Jan 17-20
Laugh your blues away at the Charleston Comedy Festival
Various locations
Theatre 99 and Charleston City Paper have managed the impossible this year by packing 11 hilarity-filled shows into just four short days. This year’s festival is headlined by Iliza Shlesinger and Colin Quinn and features a number of other stand-up, sketch, and improv performances. Get your tickets before they sell out!
Cost: Tickets range from $12.50-$93
Tuesday - Saturday
Jan 23-Feb 24
One of Charleston’s liveliest and most energetic theater companies, 34 West is back at it again with their “Big Bang Theory meets Mad Men” inspired comedy. Set in the ‘60s, I Got You Babe! tells the story of a Minnesota girl who gets a little more than she bargains for when she gets a job at a department store in the big city.
Cost: $35
Wednesday - Saturday
Jan 24-27
Various locations
In its second year, Charleston Wedding Week is a chance for couples and vendors to come together to engage (pun intended) in interactive workshops, experiences, and parties to show you how you can plan your (or someone else’s) perfect fairytale wedding.
Cost: $60-$200
Sunday
Jan 28
Grab your shuckin’ knife and your best pair of oyster gloves and get ready to fill your belly with all the oysters, saltines, and hot sauce your body can handle. This perennial favorite is in its 35th year, and it's one of the most highly anticipated events each year. In addition to oysters, you’ll also enjoy local food vendors and food trucks, wine, beer, and live music.
Cost: $17.50 for general admission (doesn’t include food) or $125 for VIP tickets (includes all-you-can-eat oysters)
Friday
Feb 2
Celebrate sustainability (with an oyster roast, of course)
Every year, the South Carolina Aquarium celebrates its Good Catch program (which promotes sustainable seafood practices at local restaurants) with an after-hours gala with lots of food, drink, and fun. If you’ve never been to the aquarium at night, it’s worth the cost of admission alone!
Cost: $45-$75
Saturday
Feb 10
King Street
Valentine’s day doesn’t always have to just be sexy -- sometimes you celebrate love by wearing a giant one-piece pajama suit shaped like a cow while drinking with a bunch of strangers on King Street. Love is whatever you make it, and you’ll be sure to find a lot of like-minded people at the Onesie Bar Crawl!
Cost: $13.56
Sunday
Feb 11
King Street
There’s still a slight chill in the air, but that shouldn’t stop you from supporting local businesses and dining al fresco. You can also enjoy free parking, live music, local artisans, and a whole lot more on King Street. Grab a jacket and your wallet and have some fun!
Cost: Free (except what you buy)
Saturday
Feb 17
Take this weekend to channel your inner Steve Irwin, David Attenborough, or Jane Goodall while the Southeastern Wildlife Expo takes over most of downtown Charleston during this three-day festival. You’ll get to interact with animals, both domesticated and wild (not to mention the tourists), view art, engage with artists, attend a ball (or perhaps an oyster roast), see chef demos, and even learn from famous conservationists.
Cost: Varies by event
Thursday
Feb 22
A collaboration between the Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, this fundraiser features a cocktail party complete with prosecco, Italian wine, an accordion player, a silent auction, and music from famous Italian films played by the CSO. You can also enjoy a screening of La Dolce Vida and dress as your favorite Italian film star.
Cost: $30-$55
Tuesday
Feb 27
Former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips brings The Magnetic Tour to Charleston. Celebrating his new album Collateral, this show is sure to be full of popular favorites and selections from his latest effort. VIP tickets and meet and greet are also available.
Cost: $25-$149
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 28-Mar 4
Gorge yourself at Charleston's Wine + Food Festival
Various locations
Hopefully you’ve been preparing your tastebuds for the most flavorful event of the year! The Charleston Wine + Food Festival brings together local, regional, and national chefs, and restaurants to showcase their talents and the future of the culinary industry. There are hundreds of events spread out over the course of the five-day festival, and many of them are already sold out, so you’ll want to snatch your tickets up ASAP.
Cost: Price varies by restaurant
