The Most Beautiful Places to Rock Climb in North Carolina

Thanks to its mountains and natural rock formations, North Carolina is an ideal place for rock climbing. Whether you’re after multi-pitch ascents of awe-inspiring cliffs, or easy-access bouldering (climbing close to the ground, without ropes or harnesses), there’s something challenging and beautiful for you.

Marion

You’ll be surrounded by unspoiled beauty at the third-largest wilderness area in North Carolina and one of only two wilderness gorges in the Southern US. Linville Gorge has climbing options for all skill levels, but be sure to climb Table Rock or the Amphitheater. After climbing, cool off at Linville Falls, a waterfall fed by the Linville River.