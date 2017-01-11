Switch Up Your Night Out With Charlotte's Lesser-Known Nightlife

We understand that you can only take a Saturday night at the EpiCentre so many times. We also get that, while the upstairs of Connolly’s may never get old, sometimes a new setting is needed to refresh your outlook on Charlotte. Think outside the box and enjoy some of the city’s lesser-known nightlife -- we won’t mind if you tell a friend or three.

Embrace the unexpected at Improv Charlotte

NoDa/South End

Everything you’ll see at these shows is unrehearsed, unscripted, and steered by audience suggestions. (Plus, proceeds benefit local charities.) Find the Improv Charlotte team eliciting laughs at UpStage on the first Friday of every month, or on the third Saturday of every month at Charlotte Art League in South End.