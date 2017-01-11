What People in Charlotte Say, and What They Actually Mean

Charlotte is nestled in the heart of the South, which means “Southern hospitality” is pretty much a sure thing around here. Neighbors waving as they drive by, random passersby saying hello on the street -- these are all pretty common occurrences. Yet as nice as we are, we don’t always mean what we say. In fact, deep down, you’ll find many of us have the ability to turn into some sort of Mean Girls character. It’s just masked in so much Southern hospitality that you'd never know it. So how can you figure out what Charlotteans actually mean? No need: we did all the work for you.