Everything You Need to Do in Charlotte This Spring

Spring has finally sprung, ya'll! It’s time to peel yourself off the couch and come out of hibernation as you beef up your social calendar once again. No matter how active, chill, educational, sports-centric, or boozy your ideal weekend is, Charlotte has plenty of opportunities to get your fix this spring. Here are our picks of the best things happening over the next few months.
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 14-18
Cheer on your alma mater during the NCAA tournament
Spectrum Center
Whether you feel confident your team is going to snag a W or you’re hoping for that Cinderella story, watch it all play out as Charlotte hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.
Cost: Tickets start at $150
Watch the perfect combination of ballet and pop music
Knight Theater
You saw the Charlotte Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker this holiday season and it left you wanting more. The Most Incredible Thing is definitely a solid next pick as you continue your foray into life as a ballet patron. The show, described as a “fairytale pop ballet” is based on a Hans Christian Andersen story, and it tells the tale of a king who holds a competition to see who can build the most incredible thing. It’s as magical as it sounds and accompanied by a dance-in-your-seat-worthy score you won’t be able to get out of your head.
Cost: Tickets start at a mere $15
Friday - Saturday
Mar 16-17
Check out a culinary haven at the Heart of the Home Kitchen tour
South Charlotte
This self-guided tour will make you feel stupid for getting so excited about the KitchenAid mixer you got for Christmas. You’ll peep mind-blowing kitchen designs, plus sample tastings from the area’s most renowned chefs, and catch a performance from local youth musicians. The event benefits the Charlotte Symphony.
Cost: Tickets are $25-$30
Saturday
Mar 17
Get lucky at Rich & Bennett's St. Patrick's Day pub crawl
Uptown
It doesn’t matter whether you’re actually Irish or not. There’s no better way to embrace St. Patrick’s Day than at Rich & Bennett’s 18th annual pub crawl. Thousands of green shirt clad revelers will swarm uptown Charlotte as they move from hotspot to hotspot. Said green shirt is your admission into the event, and you’ll enjoy drink specials and no cover charge at each bar you visit.
Cost: $20 at pre-pay events, $25 online, $30 day of
Saturday
Mar 24
Lucky Dog Bark and Brew
Bring your fur baby for a four-legged photo shoot with the Easter Bunny himself. Yes, it’s totally OK to spam your friends and family with the resulting pictures as if your dog was an actual human child.
Cost: By donation
Tuesday
Mar 27
Take it back to your high school days when Dashboard Confessional comes to town
The Fillmore
You’re not quite as angsty as you were back when you were sitting in homeroom in the morning, but you know you’ve still got that emo kid somewhere inside you waiting to belt out lyrics about hair being everywhere and whatnot. Unleash the perfect dose of nostalgia when Dashboard Confessional comes to the Fillmore.
Cost: Tickets are $33, plus fees
Friday
Mar 30
Rooftop 210
Attendees get a pair of headphones, and you can switch yours to whichever channel suits your musical fancy. It’s a unique experience looking around and seeing everyone dancing to different beats.
Cost: General admission is free
Thursday
Apr 12
Buy yourself some peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the Charlotte Knights home opener
BB&T Ballpark
The team will host an exhibition game on March 26, but baseball season is officially underway on April 12 when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comes to town. Note that this year’s games will kick off at 7:04pm as a tribute to Charlotte’s area code. Queen City pride!
Cost: Tickets start at $8 for standing room only, but seats start at $12
Friday
Apr 13
FreeMoreWest
Burn some calories at the FreeMoreWest 5K on the Greenway, which winds through the Freedom, Morehead, and West Side neighborhoods. The course provides gorgeous views of historic homes and the Charlotte skyline, plus you’re sweating for a good cause: Proceeds from the race benefit Classroom Central.
Cost: $30 or $35 if you register day-of
Saturday
Apr 14
Sycamore Brewing Company
After a long, cold winter, patio weather is finally here again. Bring your friends, your dog, and your beer-drinking appetite for Sycamore Brewing Company’s Spring Fest. The event includes live music, prosecco pops, and limited edition T-shirts.
Cost: Free to attend
Sunday
Apr 15
Get some satisfaction during a high-energy musical showdown
McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square
If you believe you were supposed to have been born in a different decade, see a mashup of two of your favorite groups during Beatles vs. Stones at the McGlohon Theater. Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute band, and Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, face off in a show so good that if you close your eyes you’ll think it’s the real deal.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 19-22
U.S. National Whitewater Center
The U.S. National Whitewater Center is an adrenaline junkie’s dream. Tuck Fest is the perfect time to explore the facility as you check out demos, participate in competitions in everything from kayaking to trail running, and enjoy live music. If you’re looking for a more low-key day, you’re still welcome to come relax and take in the music.
Cost: If you just want to attend the festivities and don’t intend to compete, it’s a $6 daily parking fee
Friday - Sunday
Apr 20-22
Dust off your kilt and celebrate your Scottish heritage
Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville, NC
Whether you want to participate in the various competitions or just watch, the Loch Norman Highland Games are worth attending. Events include battle axe competitions, highland dancing competitions, and heavy-stone lift and carry competitions, plus there’s plenty of food and traditional Celtic entertainment. Oh yeah, and there’s a tug-of-war.
Cost: Early bird two-day admission (ends April 7) is $20
Friday - Sunday
Apr 20-22
Make anything but ordinary purchases at the Girl Tribe Pop-Up
South End
It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a friend with a birthday coming up or you’re just in a “treat yo self” state of mind, the Girl Tribe Pop-Up is the perfect place to tackle your shopping list. More than 90 female-owned businesses gather at this extravaganza to show off their wares. You’ll find clothing, jewelry, home decor, and more unique items to make the ladies in your life smile. Plus, enjoy cocktails and snacks.
Cost: Free to attend, but Friday night preview tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $10
Saturday
Apr 21
Spectrum Center
The legendary star comes to Charlotte as part of his “This House is Not For Sale” tour. Dust off your leather pants and get ready to rock. It’ll serve as the perfect inspiration for the next time you hit a karaoke bar.
Cost: Tickets start at $29.50
Saturday
Apr 28
Combine two of life's greatest pleasures -- beer and burgers -- at the Moo & Brew Festival
AvidXchange Music Factory
The festival puts 50 local, regional, and national breweries in one spot, so you can enjoy your tried-and-true favorites, plus discover new beers you didn’t even know you liked. The plethora of beer mixed with plenty of burger creations (and live music) serves as the ideal day for a beer-drinking carnivore.
Cost: General admission is $35
Saturday
Apr 28
Waxhaw, NC
Technically you may not have royal blood, but you can still feel like royalty when you attend the Queen’s Cup steeplechase. Sip beverages as you watch massive horses gallop over jumps in the gorgeous spring weather surrounded by wild hats and suits.
Cost: General admission starts at $50
Tuesday
May 1
McGill Rose Garden
Ditch the stress of work and people who abuse the “reply all” privilege as you decompress with a yoga class in the most serene of locations. The class officially returns for the season starting May 1 (it happens every Tuesday in the spring) and includes a free beer at neighboring Birdsong Brewing Company when you’re done.
Cost: Drop-ins are $10, or you can use your NC Yoga Bar passport
Friday - Sunday
May 4-6
Charlotte Motor Speedway
See your favorite bands like Shinedown, Alice in Chains, Stone Sour, and more all in one spot as Carolina Rebellion takes over the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s a can’t-miss for rock fans. Crowd-surfing is optional.
Cost: Single day tickets start at $89.50
Saturday
May 12
Drink up and chow down at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
Symphony Park
You’ll definitely want to find a ride to and from this event, since your ticket gets you all-you-can-drink beer and bourbon samples. With more than 60 beers and 40 bourbons, it’s safe to say you’ve got options. As far as the third “b” in this classically Southern trio goes, you’ve got plenty of menu items to choose from: brisket, pulled pork, ribs... the list goes on.
Cost: General admission is $39
Saturday - Sunday
May 12-13
Historic Rural Hill, Huntersville, NC
Music and craft beer merge in this two-day celebration. Eleven bands perform over the course of the festival, and attendees can enjoy free tastings from both well-known and up-and-coming local breweries.
Cost: Advance pre-sale tasting tickets are $51 (sales end on May 11)
Saturday
May 19
Rooftop 210
Charlotte is quickly becoming known for its booming beer scene, so it’s time to celebrate all of the hoppy deliciousness that the Queen City has to offer at the sixth annual Charlotte Beer Festival. The price of admission includes drink tickets and a commemorative sampling glass.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
