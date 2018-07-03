Everything You Need to Do in Charlotte This Spring

Knight Theater

You saw the Charlotte Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker this holiday season and it left you wanting more. The Most Incredible Thing is definitely a solid next pick as you continue your foray into life as a ballet patron. The show, described as a “fairytale pop ballet” is based on a Hans Christian Andersen story, and it tells the tale of a king who holds a competition to see who can build the most incredible thing. It’s as magical as it sounds and accompanied by a dance-in-your-seat-worthy score you won’t be able to get out of your head.

Cost: Tickets start at a mere $15