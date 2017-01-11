Everything You Must Do in Charlotte This Spring

Fri

Channel your inner artist on the South End Gallery Crawl Nestled among the backstreets of South End are numerous art galleries, many of which you may not even know about yet. Pick a Friday this spring (gallery tours occur on the first Friday of every month, so April 1st and May 6th only) to follow the self-guided tour through various exhibits that have helped make the neighborhood a vibrant arts community.

South End (various locations)

