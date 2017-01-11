A Survival Guide for Charlotte's Weird Weather

Charlotte weather has always been a bit unpredictable. Hot one moment, cold the next; torrential downpours and flooding followed by sunshine and rainbows. The seasons are changing in the Queen City, but even if you're prepared for the uncertain Charlotte weather there are forces at work against you.

Charlotte's oft-failing infrastructure and way of doing things can feel as old as the city itself. Additionally, Charlotte is located in Mecklenburg County, which is an enormous 546 square miles. This makes it tricky to provide services where they're really necessary -- especially when it snows.

In 2004, the entire county had about two snow plows. That was the year that nearly 2ft of snow fell in parts of Mecklenburg County. Needless to say, the city was at a standstill. Since then we have increased our number of plows, but they're still not at a number to best serve a county our size. At the same time, there may be only 1in of snow on the ground in South End and 7in of snow on the ground in Cornelius. Yet school closures are made for the entire county.