The Charlotte Bucket List: 33 Things to Do Before You Die

It’s been said many times before: Charlotte is a city in search of an identity. Then again, the people who say that live in the suburbs and are missing out on many of the exciting changes that have happened in this once sleepy town. From a wide array of high quality restaurants and bars with a booming brewery scene, to a rising profile in the world of art and culture, Charlotte will surprise you. These 33 activities are sure to give you a full breadth of the Queen City.
Tailgate with the Pantherfanz
The recent success of the Panthers has really brought a new energy to the city. These guys take their tailgating seriously. Bring an appetite and be ready to lose your voice. And whatever you do, don’t mention the Seahawks or the Falcons.
Explore the edible variety of the animal kingdom with a Wild Game Dinner at The Fig Tree Restaurant
Greg and Sara Zanitsch opened The Fig Tree in 2005 with the hope of becoming the best dining experience in the city. Their focus on wine and specialty dinners has created a must eat meal in the annual Wild Game dinner that takes place during the the fall months. Boar, elk, ostrich, they like to switch it up. Pair it with a bottle of red from their 38 page wine list.
Take a stroll on the greenway
With 37 miles of developed pathways and trails, it’s easy to take a break from the bustle. Enjoy an early morning or late evening walking or jogging next to Little Sugar creek next to Uptown between Freedom Park and 7th Street.
Visit Fahrenheit to enjoy a cocktail 21 stories up
Take in the ever-expanding city skyline while getting boozy with friends. And all you Game of Thrones fans be sure to order the Khalessi Cocktail.
Spend an afternoon immersing yourself in Indian culture at the Charlotte Festival of India
Eat a samosa. Eat a dozen samosas and grab a Mango Lassi while you’re at it. Be sure to check out the dancers on the main stage in Spirit Square. The jewelry and dress vendors also offer an excellent variety of custom made wares.
Rent out the Funny Bus for you and all your friends and enjoy the ride around Uptown
If you want to learn about the history of Charlotte while laughing out loud and getting tipsy, Funny Bus is for you. The ride lasts 90 minutes and you can bring your own cooler of beer or wine.
Go overboard (figuratively) while rafting at the US National Whitewater Center
1200 acres of outdoor fun, including a custom-designed rafting course filled with 12 million gallons of fast flowing water that simulate class II to class IV rapids. Be sure to sit right up front and let the waves wash over you.
Order something from every food truck at Food Truck Fridays
Wear your stretchy pants and binge eat away a Friday evening. Papi Queso is a truck of special note for their gourmet grilled cheeses. Keep in mind the rally has two locations now: Sycamore Brewing in Southend and the Light Factory in Plaza/Midwood, Spring and Summer months only.
Be a part of Charlotte music history at the Double Door Inn
The Double Door is a Charlotte Institution. Since 1973 some of the greatest musicians in the world have played their hearts out here. You’ll soon see why artists like Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Buddy Guy loved playing gigs at this classic music venue.
Channel your inner redneck while enjoying a NASCAR race in the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway
I know. I know. NASCAR ain’t exactly hip. But the energy at these races is contagious. Listen to the roar of the engines as you slowly go deaf. Of special note is the perennially popular Coca-Cola 600. FYI: it’s also BYOB.
Experience truly authentic cafeteria-style soul food at the United House of Prayer for All People
Grab a lunch tray, grab some ribs or a gravy-smothered pork chop, two sides, and some cornbread. This is the best soul food you will find in the city. Accept no substitutes.
Order a salted caramel brownie and a French press at Amelie’s in NoDa
It didn’t take long for Amelie’s to become Charlotte’s favorite bakery. Be sure to check out their flagship store on North Davidson. It never closes. Grab a pastry and a comfy couch and you just might think you were in Paris.
Learn all the eccentricities and inside jokes about Charlotte at the annual performance of Charlotte Squawks at Booth Playhouse
Every year this theater production does its damnedest to skewer everything that is strange about the politics and culture of Charlotte. Get the inside scoop at the show and people will swear you’re a native.
See the Charlotte Hornets play from your very own luxury suite
Go big or go home. Watch the fans come alive in the hive. Leave the cheap seats for somebody else and treat yourself.
Ride Fury 325 at Carowinds Amusement Park over and over and over again
Descend 325 feet at 95 miles per hour at an 81 degree angle, then keep flying around the track for what seems like forever. Enough said.
Order a #6 bahn mi and a bubble tea from Le’s Sandwich Shop
This is a staple of Vietnamese cuisine and the best sandwich in Charlotte. Tucked away in an Asian strip mall, don’t let the apocalyptic-looking parking lot scare you away. No cards. Cash only.
Throw yourself a birthday party and rent out VBGB at NC Music Factory
With the best local beer selection you're likely to find, VBGB also offers great bar food and lots of games like giant jenga, cornhole, and beach volleyball for a great night out. Be sure to nab a brat and gourmet soft pretzel to soak up all that beer.
Recover from your hangover while eating breakfast at Zada Jane’s
Go for the Bunny Rancheros: eggs over easy on a bed of black beans with chorizo, a pepper jack queso sauce, guacamole, salsa verde, and sour cream. Served with warm flour tortillas.
Fourth of July fireworks in Romare Bearden park after the Charlotte Knights game in the heart of Uptown
There’s no better way to celebrate America than watching fireworks explode right over your head after eating hot dogs, drinking beer, and watching a baseball game. Buy your tickets far in advance and be ready for the area around the stadium to be slammed.
Put together a team of cyclists and ride in the 24 Hours of Booty Fundraiser
This event has become a local favorite in the Myer’s Park neighborhood of Charlotte. Raise money for cancer research while riding the “Booty Loop” circuit through the historic and picturesque streets surrounding Queens University of Charlotte.
Devour a Super Boy burger with extra cheese and onion rings at the South 21 Drive-In
Another Charlotte food landmark that might have been missed by most newcomers to Charlotte. This classic American drive-in has been serving all the cholesterol-raising goodness you crave for 60 years. Not much has changed in its long history. There’s no need to mess with something that has been doing so well for so long.
Take in an afternoon of culture on the Avenue of the Arts
Charlotte has several art and cultural museums worth your attention. The Bechtler is an imposing example of sleek architecture and houses modern and postmodern art pieces that range from Ernst and Picasso to Warhol and Giacometti. The Firebird sculpture out front of the museum has become a local landmark too. Across the street is the Mint Museum. The permanent collection at the Mint covers everything from sculpture and design to Ancient American pottery and modern American paintings. The Harvey B. Gantt African-American Center rounds out the Avenue, named for Charlotte’s first black mayor, this museum explores the deep cultural roots of the area.
Lounge on the green at SouthPark Mall and take in the Summer Pops Series of the Charlotte Symphony
Get fancy and sip on some bubbles while you listen to the popular pops series that the Charlotte Symphony does most Sundays during the Summer. Bring a blanket, your booze of choice, and something to eat. Food trucks are also on site. Get there early and enjoy the fresh air.
Embrace a tasty Southern tradition and stop by Price’s Chicken Coop for a fried chicken dinner
Go for the ½ Chicken Dinner. If that’s not enough, go for the whole chicken and fall into a deep-fried coma.
Pick the freshest strawberries at The Hunter Farm
Just over the border in Union County are some of the best strawberries you’ll ever taste. Charlotte wasn’t always a big city and this strawberry farm is a refreshing reminder of how far Crown Town has come in the past few decades. Go in May or June and enjoy the rural retreat from the busy city.
Order a homemade NY creamy cheesecake at the Landmark Diner
Diner culture in Charlotte used to be huge and has started to wane as food trends head in other directions. The Landmark has been in business for decades and is a true Charlotte original that still packs them in everyday. They specialize in breakfast food and handmade desserts. The king of the pastry case is the cheesecake. Come with some friends and plan to split a piece or two, the portions are huge.
Pretend to be a steamboat captain aboard the Catawba Queen dinner cruise
Do your best Mark Twain impression while cruising in style around Lake Norman. Book your table well in advance because this unique vessel is popular with both locals and out-of-towners.
Spend a lazy Sunday picnicking in Freedom Park
Grab some provisions from Earl’s Grocery or Common Market and head to the park to enjoy the wonderful weather and greenery Charlotte has to offer.
Be brave and take a culinary trip around the world
Grab some barbacoa from Las Lupitas, a Shawarma Baladi Sandwich from Cedar Land, an order of stewed ox-tails at Mama’s Caribbean Grill, and a bowl of Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio at Lang Van. Charlotte isn’t just biscuits and barbecue anymore.
Let your geek flag fly while learning about science at the Discovery Place
Catch a newly-released blockbuster or nature documentary in the Omnimax Dome Theater that makes you feel immersed in the film by taking the image off the flat movie screen and throwing it onto a curved dome. The permanent exhibits are also a great way to transport yourself back to those thrilling middle school and elementary school science classes when the world seemed to come alive around you.
Take a Brews Cruise and explore the booming brewery business in Charlotte
The popularity of craft beers in the last few years has made this the best time to be a beer drinker in American history. Now home to more than 30 breweries, Charlotte has been riding the crest of this resurgence like few other cities. Grab a ticket and take the ride on the brews cruise that will highlight the best beer the city has to offer. What better excuse can you have for day drinking?
Shout "Opa!" at the top of your lungs at the Yiasou Greek Festival
Easily the most popular festival in Charlotte, Yiasou is a must visit event every September. Grab a gyro (pronounced ye-row, I’m looking at you New Yorkers) and take a stroll around the historic grounds of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Dance through the evening with the traditional folk dancers and the Fabulous Grecian Keys band.
Be a glutton for punishment and claim victory in the Midwood Challenge
Calling the Midwood Challenge just another sandwich is like calling The Beatles a decent rock band. Weighing in at 2 ½lb with a large order of fries on the side, this is the Grand Poobah of sandwiches. Roast beef, ham, turkey, provolone, swiss, and american cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and horseradish mayo on a giant bun. It’s okay though, you can sleep it off on the plane home and dream of your next visit to the Queen City.
