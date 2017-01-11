The Absolute Coolest, Most Unique Places to Stay in North Carolina

Clyde

Staying on a buffalo farm is cool enough. Throw a caboose into the mix and it's basically a Wild West adventure come to life. Seaboard Coast Line #0877 sits on a 65-acre bison ranch located in the Great Smoky Mountains. Furnished with a full kitchen, a bathroom, and even Wi-Fi, this place offers modern conveniences in a primitive setting. Wake up to watch the bison roam, fish in the Pigeon River (which runs right in front of the farm's entrance), check out some local hiking, and end the day with a few craft brews in the nearby town of Waynesville.



Beech Mountain

Arguably one of the most whimsical places to stay in NC is through the woods and down the yellow brick road. Yep, it exists, and it's where you'll find Dorothy's House tucked away atop Beech Mountain. Once home to the Land of Oz that closed in 1980, the old amusement park now opens one weekend a year for its annual fall festival. From June through October, however, you can experience a little slice of Kansas and stay in Dorothy's home. Decorated true to life with antique decor, the farmhouse features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a working kitchen. The somewhat trippy location has plenty of outdoor attractions to entertain during the day, but really, there's no place like (Dorothy's) home.