How to Get Outdoors and Actually Enjoy the Winter in Charlotte

Crowders Mountain State Park

In the Charlotte bubble, it can be easy to forget how close the mountains and foothills really are. beauty of Crowder’s Mountain State Park is a 40 minute drive from the center of the city and there are several ways to conquer the beast, even in the winter. Pack lunch and head for the Linwood Road Access, a short hike all the way to the summit with its panoramic views of the city and surrounding counties. The Sparrow Springs Access which offers moderate length trails that will take you up the long ridge of the mountain to it’s summit. The more strenuous Boulders Access Area takes you over 6 miles through the park, at which point you can continue the extra bit up the rocky ridge to the summit.