Every Reason Why You Need to Visit Charlotte's South End

10. You can sample as many sips as your heart desires

South End is home to several bottle shops and tasting rooms: Craft Tasting Room, Bulldog, Good Bottle Co, The Beer Growler, Vin Master, and The Common Market, to start. From wine to beer, by glass or bottle, you’ll find plenty to choose from when trying to get a hold of the latest and greatest taste trends, each venue offering its own unique atmosphere to fit your weekday vibe.

11. There are two distilleries within walking distance of each other

There are only two distilleries within the Charlotte city limits, and you’ll find them in South End. Pick a day to scope out both and attend a tour at each: Doc Porter’s, focusing on vodka and gin, and Great Wagon Road, specializing in vodka, single malt whiskey, and poteen.