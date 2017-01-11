101 Ways You're Doing Chicago Right

It's easy to condemn your fellow Chicagoan for questionable decision-making, but how about a pat on the back for all the things he or she is 100% nailing? Let's hand out real-life achievement points for those of you handling the following citizenly duties correctly.

1. You don't futz with parking boxes anymore.

2. You always wear layers. Always.

3. You’ve got a “sausage guy.”

4. You always know where you can use a bathroom in the Loop.

5. You leave 15 minutes early to avoid construction no matter where you’re going.

6. ... and you never get your hopes up that said construction will be finished.

7. You take advantage of free museum days.

8. You day drink respectfully.

9. You can rattle a list of best local breweries off the top of your head.