20 Reasons to Visit Chicago's South Side, According to South Siders

Chinatown

“This is the best place in Chinatown for bubble tea! There’s a huge variety, and they use fresh fruit instead of powder.” - Carla L.

After you’ve had dinner at your favorite restaurant in Chinatown (because everyone has a favorite), head over to the takeout window at Joy Yee for bubble tea. Just be sure to allow at least fifteen minutes to actually decide what you want, because the options are endless. Trust us on this one.



The people

Almost everyone cited their neighbors as being one of the best parts of the South Side. “I have lived on the South Side my whole life, and the people are some of the friendliest in the whole city,” says Jamerson. “Everyone kind of looks out for each other and the vibe in the summer is that everyone wants to have a great time. I love it! It’s diverse, and many of the families have lived here for decades.”