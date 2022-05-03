20 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in Chicago

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month has officially begun, and not a moment too soon. As we all know, the recent spike in hate crimes targeting the AAPI community throughout the country has been more than alarming. And the onset of the pandemic also saw many small businesses, particularly those owned by AAPI individuals, suffer financial setbacks that made it incredibly difficult to keep their operations afloat. This spring, make meaningful and direct change here in Chicago by spending your money at the numerous restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and shops that make our city the great metropolis it is.

Here are a few of our favorite AAPI-owned local outposts, from dumpling joints and ramen shops to upscale Indian restaurants and so much more. Can’t get enough? Keep the good times rolling by hitting up this year’s AAPI Restaurant Week, running from May 13 to 22, for an ultra-satisfying deep dive into Chicago’s Asian- and Pacific Islander-helmed culinary landscape. And remember, while May is a great time to show your support, you can find countless grassroots movements, organizations, and charities out there championing both the local and global AAPI community all year round.