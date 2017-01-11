The Best-Designed Spaces in Chicago

As a city-wide laboratory for architectural innovation and experimentation, Chicago is naturally a world-renowned hotbed for design (and the best architecture tours to boot). Like in any science lab, some experiments will inevitably output more solid results than others, bringing us to 15 of the coolest-designed spaces on our city blocks.

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

As a 24.5-acre rooftop garden built atop an underground parking garage, Millennium Park is a remarkable development in and of itself (it's one of our seven wonders of Chicago, after all). But the park's sculptural music pavilion designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry takes center stage. Utilizing $60 million and 870 tons of brushed stainless steel, its billowing headdress stands 120ft high and a trellis of crisscrossing pipes (equipped with a sophisticated sound system) stretches from the stage over the great lawn.