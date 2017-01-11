Lifestyle

The Most Beautiful Photos of Chicago From 2016

By Published On 01/03/2017 By Published On 01/03/2017
chicago river beautiful photos
nick_ulivieri/Instagram

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Now that we’ve made it through the holiday blitz, we thought it would be a good time to reflect on the beauty of the city we call home. Sure, frigid temperatures can be unbearable right now, but let’s not forget just how beautiful Chicago can be year round -- especially during those 100 days of summer.

We tracked down the most stunning photos of Chicago taken by some of our favorite local photographers during 2016, all of which make it easy to see why the second city is really number one. For your blissful enjoyment, here are a handful of our favorite shots of the windy city.

swopes/Instagram

View of the Chicago skyline across the lake.

erikmarthaler/Instagram

View of River North looking east.

mollypg/Instagram

Marina City towers.

matt.andersen/Instagram

View of Chicago River and bridges looking west.

pleasantphoto/Instagram

State and Lake CTA stop, and the Chicago Theatre.

mattbweitz/Instagram

View of the Merchandise Mart and Loop looking south.

razdood/Instagram

Aerial shot of River North and Streeterville.

jayfeud/Instagram

Chicago skyline from the north shore of Lake Michigan.

mldsphotography/Instagram

Chicago skyline from Lincoln Park Zoo.

ekpendds/Instagram

Lake St Bridge.

barrybutler9/Instagram

Michigan Ave in the spring.

hip_hipster_ray/Instagram

The Chicago Harbor Lighthouse.

ernest_deo/Instagram

Sky view of the John Hancock Center.

f1yby/Instagram

Aerial shot of Shedd Aquarium.

nick_ulivieri/Instagram

The Chicago river dyed Cubby blue.

kevshih/Instagram

Autumn view of Cloud Gate in Millennium Park.

lucky__strike/Instagram

Lincoln Park Zoo’s South Pond.

oshimages/Instagram

Mary Bartelme Park at night.

tekstiles/Instagram

Maggie Daley Park and Lake Shore Drive looking south.

timestr3tch/Instagram

Millennium Park in the fall, looking south toward the Art Institute of Chicago.

ibasaur/Instagram

Looking up toward the John Hancock Center.

e4rlyr1ser/Instagram

The view looking east toward Lake Michigan and Navy Pier.

jsn.s/Instagram

View of the Chicago River and bridges looking east toward Lake Michigan.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Amanda Topper is a contributing writer for Thrillist Chicago, foodservice industry analyst, and food blogger for TheGhostGuest.com. Donuts are her favorite food group. Follow her at @AmandaTopper.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Chicago's Most Innovative Startups Today
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
The Most Beautiful Buildings in Chicago, According to an Architecture Expert

related

READ MORE
Moments You Realize You're a Chicagoan

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like