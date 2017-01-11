The Most Beautiful Photos of Chicago From 2016

Now that we’ve made it through the holiday blitz, we thought it would be a good time to reflect on the beauty of the city we call home. Sure, frigid temperatures can be unbearable right now, but let’s not forget just how beautiful Chicago can be year round -- especially during those 100 days of summer.

We tracked down the most stunning photos of Chicago taken by some of our favorite local photographers during 2016, all of which make it easy to see why the second city is really number one. For your blissful enjoyment, here are a handful of our favorite shots of the windy city.