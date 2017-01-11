The Local Chicago Commercial Hall of Fame

Victory Auto Wreckers

First aired around: 1985

Did you know “that old car might be worth money"? If you grew up in Chicago, you knew it better than your third-grade multiplication tables thanks to the relentless crush of the forever stuck-in-time Victory Auto Wreckers commercials. The highlight of the commercial hits right at the start when the car door falls off as soon as the poor sap tries to open his rusted out piece of junk. Despite its grainy ‘70s look and feel, the ad wasn’t first aired until 1985 and for some reason remained on the air with limited changes for 30 years.

Fun fact: The dude in the commercial is Bob Zajdel, who worked for Victory at the time but was never paid extra for appearing in the commercial despite his now local legend status. Maybe he should sell his famous retro watch on eBay, something he actually joked about doing in an interview with the Tribune.