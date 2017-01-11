The Most Romantic Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Traverse City, MI

Instead of crashing amidst the empty Miller Lite cans strewn about your buddy’s houseboat or packing yourself into some stupid tourist cruise liner, create your own adventure by choosing from the fleet of options at Traverse City’s Great Lakes Sailing Company. Our pick is the luxurious three-room, 35ft Gemini Legacy Catamaran, perfect for exploring the nearby remote islands of Beaver Island, Les Cheneaux, and Manitou. You can either hire a captain, an instructor, or do it yourself on charters lasting from a day to a week.

Up your glamping game in a stunning glass-walled campsite

Richland Center, WI

There is something undeniably romantic about sleeping under the stars. Until the crawling bugs and morning breath rear their ugly heads, that is. Avoid both at the stunning glass-enclosed “campsite” at Candlewood Cabins, surrounded by nature about 90 minutes west of Madison, complete with massage chair, outdoor fire pit, and romantic wood stone fireplace. You can get out and explore the beautiful rolling hills of the surrounding Richland County if you want, but you probably aren’t leaving the bedroom.