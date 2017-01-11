The Best Chicagoland Bike Paths

Hit one of Chicago's best museums and Indiana's best brewery by bike

Start at The Museum of Science and Industry, end at 3 Floyds Brewpub in Munster, IN

Distance: 21.6 miles (one way)

Beer geeks can meet up at the Museum of Science and Industry before departing on a 40-mile lakefront ride from Downtown to one of Indiana's best brewpubs. The Lakefront Trail gives way to streets on the city's South Side before connecting to the Burnham Greenway, Wolf Lake Trail, and Lake County Monon Trail, which will carry you over to 3 Floyds for top-notch beers on tap and a few rarer bombers to stockpile. Push through the urge to nap by first biking another 10 miles west to Flossmoor Station Brewing Company -- conveniently located at the Metra stop -- for another growler to share on the train back to the city (remember to politely ask for disposable cups). You can at least tell your friends you biked all the way to Indiana just for some beer, even if you couldn't pedal your way home.