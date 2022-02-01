19 Standout Black-Owned Businesses You Should Know in Chicago

It might officially be Black History Month, but here in Chicago, everyday presents ample opportunities to show love to Black-owned establishments run by inspired and inspiring friends, family, community members, and neighbors. Supporting Black-owned small businesses fosters economic growth, levels the playing field for all, and it enriches our social fabric—three vital components of striving for a better, more equitable future.

Between the ongoing pandemic and widespread racial reckoning in the wake of so many senseless killings, the last two tumultuous years have hit Black-owned businesses harder than most. And even before 2020, Black entrepreneurs faced a disproportionately uphill battle thanks to (no surprises here) systemic racism and generations upon generations of prejudice and ignorance. Now is the perfect time to change all that—with momentum from the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement ever-present in our hearts and minds, throwing down for Black-owned businesses is one simple way to knit all of us humans together.

From bars, breweries, and bakeries to bookstores, boutiques, and places that don’t start with a “b,” here are 19 of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned operations that make Sweet Home Chicago that much sweeter.