19 Standout Black-Owned Businesses You Should Know in Chicago
From bakeries to bars, here’s where to spread the love for Black History Month and beyond.
It might officially be Black History Month, but here in Chicago, everyday presents ample opportunities to show love to Black-owned establishments run by inspired and inspiring friends, family, community members, and neighbors. Supporting Black-owned small businesses fosters economic growth, levels the playing field for all, and it enriches our social fabric—three vital components of striving for a better, more equitable future.
Between the ongoing pandemic and widespread racial reckoning in the wake of so many senseless killings, the last two tumultuous years have hit Black-owned businesses harder than most. And even before 2020, Black entrepreneurs faced a disproportionately uphill battle thanks to (no surprises here) systemic racism and generations upon generations of prejudice and ignorance. Now is the perfect time to change all that—with momentum from the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement ever-present in our hearts and minds, throwing down for Black-owned businesses is one simple way to knit all of us humans together.
From bars, breweries, and bakeries to bookstores, boutiques, and places that don’t start with a “b,” here are 19 of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned operations that make Sweet Home Chicago that much sweeter.
South Loop
At her upbeat outpost, owner Ashanti Johnson strives to not only get your body into tip-top shape, but understands that a healthy mind must also be a priority. Her holistic approach is expressed via an eclectic instructional roster, from high intensity classes like Power Party and Gunz Bunz & Six Packs, to more restorative classes like M1ND-Stretch, which incorporates elements of yoga and meditation. Whether in person or online, 360 Mind Body Soul offers many ways to reach your physical and mental goals.
How to support: Browse and register online.
Wicker Park
Chicago’s only woman- and Black-owned bookstore and gallery space has been catering to a loyal and thoughtful following since 2019, and continues to dedicate itself to spreading the gift of reading to Chicago’s marginalized communities. Helmed by DL Mullen, who holds a PhD in literary theory, Semicolon Bookstore is brimming with carefully curated books sorted into unconventional categories like “Women Doin’ Their Thang” and “For the Shawtys.” Once a month, their #ClearTheShelves campaign invites CPS students to take home whatever books inspire them, free of charge. The rotating art displays area also sure to leave a mark—maybe just as much as the books themselves.
How to support: Stop by for in-person shopping or browse and order online.
Hyde Park
Hyde Park’s one-stop-shop for all things home goods and accessories, The Silver Room’s showroom is full of locally and globally crafted gems like candles, coffee table books, apothecary items, sunglasses, clothing, jewelry, bags, and more. But it’s not just the merchandise that draws folks to Eric William’s 1997 debut, it's the sense of community he’s cultivated over the years by hosting inspiring events like DJ sets, coat drives, partys, talks, and design workshops. Come for the shopping, stay for the endless vibes.
How to support: Stop by for in-person shopping or browse and order online.
Virtual
Specializing in pies, quiches, and tarts, this online shop aims to fulfill all your sweet and savory baked good urges. Inspired by her father’s passion for baking, Maya-Camille Broussard infuses her tasty lineup with a whole lot of heart—and her commitment extends far beyond the oven. Her “I Knead Love” workshop provides low-income elementary school students the tools they need to undertake basic cooking skills and take control of their own nutrition. To get in on the fun, order a pie online for local or nationwide delivery, or pop into a friendly local vendor like Harry’s Cafe, Luke’s Lobster, Overflow Coffee, The Urban Canopy, Goose Island Brewpub, South Shore Brew, and Muse Coffee Studio.
How to support: Stop by a local vendor for in-person shopping or order nationwide delivery via Goldbelly.
Roscoe Village
This studio from local hero Ashley Rockwood provides a variety of fresh and fun movement techniques to help you forget the “work” part of working out. All-levels classes will get you up and sweating in ways that may surprise you, with steps that draw on boxing, yoga, latin dance, body sculpting, cardio, and ballet barre—sometimes all at once. Opt into a “Flight or Flight '' class, a mashup of boxing and dancing, or hit up “This Thing Called Life,” which will help you isolate each area of your body intuitively.
How to support: Browse and register online.
Austin
A longtime soul food favorite, Macarthur’s serves up belly-warming Southern classics like Smothered Pork Chops, Fried Chicken, Beef Short Ribs, Baked Catfish Filet, Meatloaf, and all the fixin’s—namely Black Eyed Peas, Sweet Corn, Cole Slaw, Collard Greens, and Mac and Cheese, just to name a few. Served cafeteria-style, this comfort cuisine hotspot never skimps when it comes to generous portions, so you better get there hungry.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Lincoln Square
Darnell Reed hasn’t had to venture far to perfect his mouth-watering selection of Southern-tinged recipes—he learned a bounty of techniques from his great grandmother Luella Funches, a Mississippi native known for her exceptional cooking skills. To that, he harnesses his own impressive culinary experience to whip up each new enticing creation inside this laid-back neighborhood fixture. Menu highlights include New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp and Grits, Chicken Gumbo, Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles, Ham Hock and Garlic Collard Greens, and Five Cheese Baked Mac and Cheese.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via ChowNow.
Logan Square
Friends Richard Bloomfield, Zachary Day, and Gregory Williams are the minds behind this budding craft beer upstart—one of only three Black-owned breweries in all of Chicago. Together, they’re mixing up brews inspired by their roots and individual styles. Launching their debut Pale Ale just this past October, there’s a lot to look forward to as Funkytown continues to grow. For now, they’re cranking out suds at brewery incubator Pilot Project Brewing in Logan Square, where guests can both check out the digs and enjoy a pint.
How to support: Reserve via Tock or order takeout via Toast.
Prairie District
This family-run bakeshop offers an assortment of muffins, breads, macaroons, doughnuts, gelato, cookies, and, as its name suggests, an expansive tea list spanning everything from Turmeric Mango to Matcha Ginger Buzz. Each treat is baked fresh daily and anything that’s leftover is donated to local shelters for an extra dose of feel-good with every bite.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Ukrainian Village
Mr. Brown’s is Chicago’s go-to for Caribbean eats, with stunners like Island Mac and Cheese, Rice and Peas, Rasta Pasta, Fried Plantains, and all things Jerk leading the charge. This Ukrainian Village staple evokes a fun atmosphere, with great music and Rum Punch fueling the party late into the evening hours. Take some island flavor home with you by picking up a bottle of Mista Brown’s Original Jerk Sauce, which pairs well with, well, just about everything.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Near West Side
No place does breakfast better than Sweet Maple. Back in 1999, owner Laurene Hynson envisioned a breakfast cafe she could open and operate while still having time to raise her children. And, with that, Sweet Maple was born. And despite the fact that her kids are all grown and independent these days, the restaurant still operates with the same hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm. The next time you're craving pancakes oozing with blueberries or a cheese-stuffed omelet, Sweet Maple has your back.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout via ChowNow, or get delivery via DoorDash.
Noble Square
Filling your home with living, breathing plants can be intimidating for the best of us, but Plant Salon will make a green thumb out of you, yet. As well as selling beautiful house plants, Plant Salon also slings candles, mugs, and other eye-catching goods to make working from home that much more enjoyable. Just remember— as long as you have running water and a window, you can do this.
How to support: Stop by for in-person shopping or browse and order online.
Ravenswood
Long Room has held court for nearly 20 years, pouring cold beers and stirring up quality cocktails inside an intimate and cozy setting. Whether you’re there for a morning Americano or Old Fashioned on the rocks come evening, the bar is open to suit your daily wants and needs. As for food, the Biscuit Man serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches loaded with hearty fillings like sausage and gravy, fried chicken and pickles, and tomato jam and goat cheese, every day until 3 pm.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first come seating.
Bronzeville and Fulton Market
Serving Southern staples with a Creole influence, chef Kristen Ashley opened Cleo’s in 2019 and immediately garnered quite a bit of buzz. Named after Ashley’s late grandmother, Cleo’s has since expanded, adding a stall inside the Time Out Chicago Market to the mix (don’t worry, the signature waffles are served at both locations). Hungry? Launch into a Belgian waffle to start, followed by an order of Chicken and Waffles, and capped with a sweet dessert waffle for good measure.
How to support: Stop by either location for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Wicker Park
If you're looking to harness some inner peace, mother-daughter duo Ebony Howard and Peggy Howard Moore have you covered with EB & Flow, the yoga studio they spearheaded to share their practice with the community. Through their interactive classes, the pair aims to enhance mental and physical well-being, recognizing that the mat is a great place to kickstart a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle.
How to support: Browse and register online.
Fulton Market
Elevated yet resolutely down to earth, chef Lamar Moore oversees a classic New American menu with a nod to Southern flavors. This influence shines via classics like Chicken ‘n Waffles for brunch and, for dinner, a Bone-in Cajun Ribeye set ablaze with a secret spice rub, garlic butter, and blistered vine-ripened tomatoes.
How to support: Reserve via Tock or order takeout via Toast.
Evanston
Hecky's has been slinging all things ‘cue including rib tibs, brisket, and baby back ribs since 1983. The North Side institution still operates out of its original building, and has maintained a steadfast following not in small part due to its famous barbecue sauce. Their slogan—“It’s all in the sauce”—has proven true time and time again, and if you just can’t get enough, pick up your very own bottle at the shop.
How to support: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery online.
River North
Indigo Room is a woman- and Black-owned River North salon offering a wide variety of hair, body, and face treatments with an emphasis on inclusivity. All hair textures are welcome on the chair, so when you’re feeling like you need a hair transformation, their stylists offer treatments like cuts, colors, highlights, blowouts, relaxers, and grooming services like beard trims, beard tinting, and color blending.
How to support: Call 312-636-1144 to book.
Near West Side
Dog owners are rightfully picky when it comes to trusting others with their precious baby fur balls. Luckily Tara Robertson’s Pupstars stocks a team of loving pet experts well versed in all things dog. Together they provide literally every service you can think of—walking, boarding, overnights, grooming, transportation, training, puppy parties, and daycare. And as a bonus, an onsite members-only dog park called Payton's Playground also offers human benches and a cafe, because it shouldn’t be just about the dogs all of the time… right?
How to support: Browse services and book appointments online.