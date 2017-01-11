The Brianna and Jaelin Walking Tour of Chicago Was Everything I Wanted It to Be

Chicago has a strongly enforced "respect the city or GTFO" policy when it comes to interlopers, one that's been employed on the likes of A.J. Pierzynski and Donald Trump. The latest outsiders to incur the wrath of Chicagoans: Brianna and Jaelin White, authors of the Youtube video "The Reason We're Homeless Right Now (No Clickbait) Storytime" (which has since wisely been renamed "Our Chicago Story") who moved to Edgewater this summer, only to flee the city less than 24 hours later.

It’s a tale as old as time -- an 18-year-old married couple from Arizona heads to the big city to make it, takes cover from a “sketchy” guy inside of a Subway, the husband gets punched in the face, loses a shoe, and they run back home to mom and dad having learned a hard lesson in both street smarts and internet public relations. On Tuesday night, the Whites' saga was commemorated with a snark-filled Brianna and Jaelin Walking Tour and, for fear of missing out, I slid on my finest fake polo shirt and headed to be in the middle of the action.