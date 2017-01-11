The Definitive Guide to All of Chicago's Beaches

Much like its neighbor to the north, Rogers Beach is quite rocky with minimal sand, making it less-than-ideal for anyone looking forward to sunbathing. That being said, the adjacent grassy area is an ideal spot to relax with a book, and the on-site tennis courts make it a popular spot for local residents.

Boasting a slightly sandier, although still somewhat rocky, terrain, Howard Beach is a slightly more traditional beach than the other postage stamp-sized street-end beaches nearby. The four-acre park includes playground, making it a popular option for neighborhood families.

Much to the chagrin of neighboring residents, rising water levels have caused Fargo Beach to pull a bit of a disappearing act in recent years. Thankfully, neighboring Marion Mahony Griffin Beach (formerly known as Jarvis Beach) remains unaffected. Like many beaches in this area, Marion Mahony Griffin Beach is fairly well-hidden at the end of a residential street.