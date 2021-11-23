Celebrate Small Business Saturday at These Chicago Shops

Shopping at small businesses often means you’re putting your money directly back into your community. Supporting local folks who had a dream and a few dollars, who could be your neighbors, friends, and family, is always a beautiful way to go. Local entrepreneurs who put their all into their businesses, usually solo or with a small team, deserve to have their hard work noticed and shared far and wide, not just on Small Business Saturday, but all year-round. So when you’re shopping about this weekend and beyond, check out these top places to buy gifts, have a drink in between stores, and even enjoy a rewarding meal after you’ve knocked out your list.

Semillas Plant Studio Pilsen

Angelica Varela started Semillas (seeds in Spanish) after being laid off during the pandemic, when she began tending to the plants in her home as a means of combating depression and anxiety. Combining her connection to her Mexican roots with her belief in plant therapy, Varela opened Semillas’ first brick-and-mortar location in the neighborhood she grew up in, Pilsen, in July of 2020. The shop was busy with pop-ups this summer all while renovating their new permanent location—opening, fittingly, on Small Business Saturday (November 27)—and are always ready to spread joy and love through the power of horticulture.

How to Support: Follow on Instagram for opening updates.

Monday Coffee Co. Various locations

Black and queer creatives Amanda Christine Harth and Felton Kizer linked up in 2015 while working at their respective nine-to-five gigs. Coffee was always a beautiful centerpiece to their friendship, and they constantly shared cups and conversations until the idea for Monday Coffee Company was born. Small batches are bottled and brewed right here in Chicago from beans out of Michigan, and you can enjoy a cup of coffee and have some conversation of your own at their residencies around the city.

How to Support: Stop by Retreat at Currency Exchange or Soho House for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Atmos Coffee Shop Humboldt Park

You can taste the love at Black- and Latina-owned Atmos Coffee—and that makes sense, as coffee was an integral part of owners and partners Antoine and Arianna Scott’s own love story. Their first date was at a coffee shop, they gave bags of coffee away as gifts at their wedding, and now they’re sharing delicious coffee and treats with the masses out of their cozy cafe in Humboldt Park. They’re coming up on their one year anniversary this December, so you have to head over and check out neighborhood favorite—Abuelitas Latte—to help them celebrate.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

LuvSick Plus Logan Square & West Town

Started by Britteny Riordan and her love of vintage clothing, Luvsick Plus is dedicated to making plus-size babes feel like the beautiful bombshells we are. With two locations—Logan Square and West Town—packed with fantastic pieces ranging from size 12 to 22 with a few 24s, Riordan is helping to fill the gap in fashion that often excludes fat and curvy bodies. Earlier this year the store also launched a vintage home goods line, so now your house can look just as cute as you.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Semicolon Bookstore and Gallery Wicker Park

Black bookseller Danielle Mullen opened up Semicolon Bookstore as a way to find joy during a bout with cancer in 2019. Since then, the store has spread the love to readers all across the city, making it their mission to make book-lovers out of the next generation. To boot, they’re set to open Parenthesis, a not-for-profit pop-up used bookstore where proceeds will help continue to close the literacy gap in marginalized communities, at the end of the month.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping, purchase online, and follow Parenthesis for pop-up updates.

The Lotus Den South Loop

Located in the South Loop, the Lotus Den has everything you need to get yourself good and centered. The staff is incredibly friendly and knowledgeable, boasting over 12 years of experience in the industry. Alongside hand-picked and affordable crystals, jewelry, and books covering all things spiritual, this Black- and woman-owned business also offers Reiki sessions and training for those who want to turn their own hands into healers.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase and book sessions online.

KIDO Chicago South Loop

A children’s store started by husband and wife team Keewa and Doug, this shop caters to the cute and cool kids (and their parents) of The Windy City. Both owners are descendants of Black Wall Street, and by opening KIDO, they’re following in their families’ footsteps as Black entrepreneurs who focus, love, and support their local community. Stocking books, toys, clothing, and more that help many Black children see a reflection of themselves, this spot is much more than just a fun place to shop—it’s an important one.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Birria Ta-Ta-Tacos Various locations

Quesabirria—birria-style beef smothered in gooey cheese and served in a tortilla with a side of au jus—took everyone by storm this summer, and here in Chicago, that means Birria Ta-Ta-Tacos, where chef Oskar puts family front and center. The pop-up is named after a beloved family member, and after his family tried his birria tacos, Birria Ta-Ta-Tacos was born. They purposefully eschew a permanent location, as chef Oskar aims to make street food culture truly appreciated here in Chicago and beyond.

How to Support: Follow on Instagram for pop-up location updates.

G.V. Jewelry Andersonville

For over 30 years, G.V. Jewelry has been helping folks put the finishing touches on special moments. A family-owned and -operated jewelry store in the notably queer Andersonville neighborhood, G.V. Jewelry has been inclusive since the start. Most of their work—from design to production—is done in-house and owner and jeweler Julio (son of the store's namesake founder, Gerardo Velasquez) works closely with customers to make sure they get the gems of their dreams.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase and schedule consultations online. Los Naturales Pilsen

The world of wine can often feel rather intimidating, but Oscar Salinas, Adam Jimenez, and August Marron are trying to erase the stigma that good wine is only for the snobby set. Located inside Caminos De Michoacan—and only open Saturday and Sunday afternoons—it’s a place to kick back, engage in some good conversation, and learn all about the magic of natural wine.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping.

Wish Me Luck Tattoo Logan Square

Chicagos first Black, Queer, and Trans owned tattoo shop, Wish Me Luck has been a haven for the queer community since 2020. Tattoos often allow us queer folks to feel fuller and more realized in our bodies, but many shops aren’t safe spaces for us. This venture has changed the game, not only providing a beautiful and welcoming studio, but also employing queer, trans, and other marginalized folks as artists and apprentices, giving them a start and continuing to make the greater tattoo community far more inclusive.

How to Support: Purchase merch and schedule consultations online.

Plant Salon Chicago West Town

When you pop into this West Town destination, expect the epitome of “Good Vibes Only.” Nika Vaughan blended her love for the beauty industry with her adoration of plants, and thus emerged Plant Salon. All around the store you’ll find things that are meant to bring peaceful energy, from bath salts and candles to beautiful planters and, of course, plants. It’s the perfect place to shop for your self-care focused friends and maybe take something home for yourself, too.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online. Vintage Frills Avondale

Like many of us, Jen Kelly has quite a few years of retail experience under her belt. She turned that work history, along with her love for vintage fashion, into her own Avondale storefront. The store’s bright and colorful pockets are filled with eye-catching styles from yesteryear, all at incredibly affordable prices. Kelly also has a vintage-filled bus that acts as a mobile pop-up shop, driving around the city and bringing styles straight to you.

How to Support: Stop by for in-store shopping and follow The Vintage Fleet on Instagram for pop-up location updates.

Funeral Potatoes Virtual

For those who don’t do so well in the kitchen but still want an amazing meal, Funeral Potatoes is where it’s at. Started by chefs Eve Studnicka and Alexis Rice, they’re currently in week 80 of what they thought would be a short-term pop-up to help with finances during the pandemic. Menus filled with spins on family favorites and hometown comfort foods drop every Sunday afternoon via IG (where you can also order via a link) and the best favorite part? They also offer a “Pay What You Can” option, so no one gets turned away from a home-cooked meal.

How to Support: Follow on Instagram for menu updates and ordering information.

Eggy’s Gems Virtual

Like many thrift-lovers, Eggy’s Gems owner and creator Melanie has been hunting down great second-hand items since she was a child. After expanding her territory to estate sales a few years ago, she started sharing her vintage finds with the world, allowing them to welcome quality old-school gems into their own homes. Working out of her house in Evanston, Melanie offers delivery and shipping services for a fee as well as a local pick-up option. You can also catch Eggy’s Gems at vintage markets around the city, like this year’s Thriftkindl Vintage Holiday Market, where you can leave with your new-to-you goods in hand.

How to Support: Follow on Instagram for inventory updates and ordering information.