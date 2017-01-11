The State of Modern Cubs and Sox Fans

Side note: You will never see more questionable tattoos in your life than at a Sox game. I once saw a guy who had “Return of the Mack” tattooed on his bicep in Olde English. This was in 2015.

How to root for the White Sox without wanting to tear your hair out

Do: Your research.

Short of the big names like Jose Abreu, you should be able to crack wise about the other names on the roster in order to sound like a legit supporter. Todd Frazier: his name sounds like an ‘80s boxer, and he hits as hard as one. James Shields has finally started to um... not be as terrible?

Don’t: Assume anything about the AL Central yet.

The division the Sox play in is an absolute crapshoot at this point, with every team (that does not reside in Minneapolis) within seven games of the top spot. In the past, the Central has gone down to the wire aka the very last day of the season. Sox fans know better than anyone: it ain’t over until it’s over.