A Lifelong Cubs Fan Tries to Make Sense of Winning the World Series

It’s less than two hours before the start of Game 5 of the World Series, and I’m standing outside Wrigley Field waiting on a miracle.

I have no ticket, but can’t shake this feeling that I might be able to somehow get in. Having exhausted all other avenues of securing a ticket I can’t afford, I was desperate. Something inside me told me to head down to the stadium as a last resort, so I did. When my friends asked me just how I planned to get in, I jokingly replied “magic.”

Now, I knew the odds of me getting into the ballpark were slim to none. Then again, so were the odds of the Cubs coming back from being down 3-1 in the series. I figured I’d hang out a while and soak in the scenery before heading home or to a bar to watch the game on TV.