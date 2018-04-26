Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Spring

Headquarters Beercade

A firkin is a traditional English brewery unit of measure for casks that comes out to about 72 pints, and it's also used to refer to ales served unfiltered and unpasteurized directly from a cask without the addition of carbon dioxide or nitrogen. The fifth edition of this celebration of such cask-conditioned ales brings together beer nerds and 40 participating brewers with rare brews and unlimited firkin pours to geek out to all day long.

Cost: $10-$30