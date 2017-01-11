Things You Didn't Know About Millennium Park

The interior of the Bean is largely wooden

As you can probably tell, the bean is made out of metal, which is a magical substance that expands and contracts as it heats and cools throughout the year. Inside, “The Bean” actually looks more like an old pirate ship, containing a wooden frame and beams that help support the 110-ton structure as it shrinks and expands. At one point during construction, there was also an architect’s desk and workspace set up in there (not bad for an office, eh?). The exterior has been welded shut and polished to be seamless, and terms state that the 168-piece structure remain standing until 3006. Whatever junk is left behind inside will just have to serve as a time capsule for our alien overlords.