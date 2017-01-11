Which Chicago Neighborhood Should You Move To?

Lakeview

The quintessential North Side neighborhood offers a variety of different living experiences within its borders. Chicago’s gay mecca is Boystown, along Halsted, right next door to Wrigley Field, with its rows of frat guys and sports bars, while the West Side of the neighborhood offers a quieter, more family-oriented lifestyle.

Median one-bedroom rent: $1,400

Who lives here: People who think Lincoln Park is too bougie, people who can’t afford to live in Lincoln Park anymore, people who just moved to Chicago.

Bar and restaurant scene: Like the neighborhood itself, Lakeview is all over the map. Every human being on Earth should be able to find a bar they like somewhere, whether it be a sports bar on Clark, a gay-friendly neighborhood joint or a tucked away dive bar. It’s a little lacking in higher-end dining if that's your thing, but offers plenty of mid-range variety and great take-out places like the fried chicken masters at Crisp, or Cozy, one of the best noodle joints in the city.

Public transit: The Belmont L stop is the busiest in the city, so get ready for that. But no matter where you live, you should be within walking distance of a few major transit options.

Quote from a resident: "Lakeview has all the amenities of neighbor Lincoln Park but with a more laid-back attitude and budget-friendly price tag. Between the gay scene in Boystown and the bars in Wrigleyville, I feel like there is truly something for everyone."