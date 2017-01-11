The 7 Stages of Living in Chicago

Stage three: The "I'm totally a Chicagoan" phase

Where you’re living: Wicker Park

Where you’re going out: Anywhere but Wrigleyville

Your mantra: “Ugh, suburbanites.”

Go-to activity: Improv classes at Second City

After several years in the city, you're feeling firmly ensconced in the local culture, despite the fact that you still haven’t worked up the courage to take the bus. In an attempt to prove your innate Chicago-ness, you now roll your eyes at the mere mention of Wrigleyville and take every opportunity to make snide remarks about suburbanites, transplants, and tourists. Of course, you've deleted all photographic evidence of having ever been one of them. You get your first tattoo -- a Chicago flag, natch. You didn’t realize until a snarky native quizzed you on its meaning that there actually was a meaning.