The Best New Year's Eve Parties to Hit in Chicago This Year

You’re doing great. You’ve done approximately 82% of your holiday shopping -- you just have to find gifts for your office Secret Santa, that cute West Loop bartender you have a crush on, and your mom. You’re almost done slaying all of the holiday stress, but sneaking up on the horizon is a more sinister source of holiday stress: the pain of planning New Year’s Eve.
Luckily for you, we’ve curated a long list of events for every kind of Chicagoan, from introverts who hate the crowded club scene, to hopeless romantics who will be watching the clock until it’s time to kiss their partner at midnight, to the 94% of the folks reading this who just want a relatively inexpensive place to get blasted on mediocre champagne and dance until their legs don’t work anymore. The only question is: what kind of Chicagoan are you?
For romantics who might maybe want to kiss someone at midnight...
Staycation at the Alps with Eataly Chicago
Downtown
If you haven’t been to Eataly’s Chicago location yet, you’re missing out. For New Year’s Eve, they’re opening their doors for a just-classy-enough party that is one of the city’s few all-inclusive events. That means unlimited pasta, and that means that you can re-enact the scene from Lady and the Tramp as many times as you want. The $125 ticket is expensive, yes, but it includes everything you’ll do there. It’s both all you can eat and drink, and they’ve even rounded up a band to play live music all night.
Cost: $125
Let I|O Godfrey take you to a Winter Wonderland
Downtown
Full stop, the indoor/outdoor bar at I|O Godfrey is one of the most romantic spots in the city. Even if your $55 ticket didn’t include passed hors d’oeuvres and a midnight toast, the views from the outdoor area would be worth the cost of admission alone. And if you’re worried about the cold, don’t worry. They’ve set up an entire winter wonderland area outside, complete with heated igloos and wonderful dancing lights.
Cost: $55
Take a tour of Chicago's craft beer scene at Architectural Artifacts
Ravenswood
Granted, on its face, the Brew Years Eve event at Architectural Artifacts doesn’t sound super romantic. But if you’ve ever been to this probably-haunted, painfully beautiful antique shop, you’ll know that there’s no better place to spend a special moment with a loved one. As an added bonus, this event will feature 25 craft brews from local Chicago breweries, as well as a wine and cocktail bar, snacks courtesy of Big Star, and late-night bites from the Roaming Hog Food Truck.
Cost: $135
Get classy with Travelle at the Langham
The Loop
If money isn’t an object and you’re really looking to impress, consider making a reservation at Travelle for either one of their prix fixe seatings. Their first seating includes a ton of gourmet seafood options including a *drool* Maine lobster bisque with saffron creme fraiche, and pan-seared halibut with littleneck clams. Their second, more extravagant seating includes (among other delicacies) Wagyu short rib with bone marrow, and you’ll need to excuse me for a second I need to get a paper towel because the drool is becoming an issue.
Cost: $95/$185
For those who want to get extra weird...
Indulge at Ada Street
Ranch Triangle
Ada Street, the swanky chef-driven sister restaurant to DMK Burger Bar, is hosting a “Guilty Pleasures” prix fixe New Year’s event that seems set to live up to its name. Chef Ryan Bair has prepared tons of dishes that will be passed around the restaurant all night, and the only thing stopping you from posting up near the kitchen and grabbing all the duck confit mac and cheese before anyone else can is your own sense of decency.
Cost: $85
Go undercover with Safehouse Chicago
Magnificent Mile
If you’ve been looking for a time to bust out that fancy dress you bought 4 years ago, paid $150 for custom tailoring for, and have still only worn it like 3 times ever, the secret agent-themed Bond Ball at Safehouse Chicago might be for you. The $65 ticket includes both an open bar and a late-night food buffet, as well as entertainment courtesy of a live DJ, and a magician performing feats of sleight-of-hand all night long. They’re also giving out cash prizes for the best-dressed folks there. Oh, and if the $65 open bar and buffet package is a little too rich for your blood, you can pay $10 at the door for entry and avail yourself of the cash bar.
Cost: $65/$10
Sloppy dance at Matilda/BabyAtlas
Lakeview East
Smartly, Matilda is clearing the tables out of their upstairs area to bring their wonderful, sweat-soaked dance club BabyAtlas from the basement up to the main room, so you can dance your heart out until you get the munchies and retire to either the savory buffet (before 10:30) or the dessert buffet (after 10:30). They’ll have hats, tiaras, devil horns, and other accoutrements available for your gramming pleasure, and the open bar includes Maker’s Mark. ‘Nuff said.
Cost: $75
For those who really don’t want to make too much of an effort...
Stay in with Honey Butter Fried Chicken
Your House
Don’t worry, we’re not making you go out. For those of you who prefer cozy house parties where you know everyone to gigantic loud bashes where you’ll have someone’s bony elbow in your ribs all night, Honey Butter Fried Chicken is here for you. They’ve created a $50 “Fancy Pack” that serves two, chock full of their famous fried chicken and elevated side orders perfect for cuddling up in your pajamas as you watch the ball drop with your closest friends. Line up your night by emailing catering@honeybutter.com -- orders are open until noon on December 21st, and will be delivered between 5 and 8:30pm that night.
Cost: $50
Have a Chill Night with the Animals at Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park
Okay, listen. We know this counts as “outdoors.” But if my experience is anything to go by, the one thing that introverts like better than being indoors streaming Supernatural wrapped in your covers like some kind of person burrito is looking at animals! Just $10 gets you entry to the zoo, which has closed its doors to children for the night so that they can set up cash bars all across the grounds. The zoo lights will be up as well, and most of the exhibits will be open, so even if certain areas are packed, you’re bound to find some room where you and your buddies can have a more chilled out night, still full of all the New Year’s Eve magic you’ll want.
Cost: $10/$20
For those hammering Ctrl-F for “open bar” and “complimentary appetizers”
Level up at Headquarters Beercade
River North
Headquarters is one of only a few bars in the city that mean it when they include the word “premium” in their open bar package. That means that pretty much everything is fair game. Even better, the festivities at HQ also include appetizers until 10pm, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Gratuity is also included in your ticket price.
Cost: $70
Go bottomless at Henry’s Swing Club
River North
Henry’s Swing Club gets it. Keep it simple. Give folks a cup, keep it full all night, spin great tracks to dance to, and roll out a buffet when people are getting munchy. Two packages are available via the website, an $80 package that includes party favors, the buffet, beer, wine, and draft cocktails, and a $100 package that includes all of that but will also cover mixed drinks. What are you waiting for?
Cost: Starting at $80
Enjoy an inexpensive, all-inclusive New Year's at Rocks Northcenter
North Center
For those of you who are looking for the total package, you’d better reserve your ticket for Rocks Northcenter’s New Year’s Eve party now. You’d think that for just $35 you wouldn’t get an open bar, but you do. Your ticket includes a champagne toast at midnight, house wine, domestic bottles, and even well drinks -- and that’s not even including the live DJ entertainment and the breakfast buffet they’ll be rolling out late at night. The only downside is that finding the tickets online is a little tricky. Once you follow the link, scroll down to find the late night party instead of clicking on the “Event Tickets” link, otherwise you’ll be getting tickets to their all-ages afternoon party.
Cost: $35
