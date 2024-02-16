The Sports-Lover's Guide to Chicago Right Now
Where to watch, eat, drink, and get in on the action yourself.
Wins ebb and flow in Chicago, but there’s no denying it's in an elite class of its own—one where dynasties and champions are built. In the ‘90s, no one came close to the “Wall of Fame” stacked with handprints of Hall of Famers, Stanley Cup Winners, and World Championship winners. The Sports Authority on the corner of LaSalle and Ontario Street was the largest sports store in the world back then and featured greats such as Bobby Hull, Stan Mitka, Walter Payton, and Harold Baines on its exterior walls (the handprints of Michael Jordan, Frank Thomas, Sammy Sosa, and Mike Ditka were considered too precious to be housed outdoors and were displayed inside the store).
Today, the list of icons continues to grow with Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade, Allie Quigley, Chris Chelios, and Patrick Kane at the forefront. The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns July 6-7, 2024; the Chicago Hounds, a pro rugby team, is entering its second season; and the city is set to host the NHL Winter Classic in 2025. The city’s definition of “sport” continues to grow alongside its reputation as one of the premier cities for sports.
“As Chicago’s native son, born and raised on the west side of the city, I have had the honor of playing and coaching in many places,” says former NBA player and analyst Isiah Thomas, co-owner of Cheurlin champagne and nemesis to Michael Jordan as depicted in ESPN’s hit documentary “The Last Dance,” chronicling the 1990s Chicago Bulls. “Chicago has a passion for their sports teams that is top tier. No matter the sports team, winning or losing, the fans love their teams and it brings people in this city together in a very authentic way.”
So get into the sport the way Chicagoans do with this complete list of where to root for your favorite team, get into something new, recover like an athlete, and maybe even rub shoulders with the men and women of Chicago’s sports lore.
Sluggers
Sluggers is an amusement park for kids and adults alike. With more than 40 TVs and memorabilia covering every inch of the walls, it’s a full indoor sports complex best known for its batting cages, skee-ball, air hockey, and dueling pianos. It's also the epicenter for sports celebrations and the first place the Cubs and Blackhawks came to celebrate their championship wins (the Hawks arrived unannounced the morning after their win with the cup—sparking a three year tradition). This place is a sports institution with countless Hall Famers, Olympians, World Championship and Stanley Cup winners walking through its doors. Among the athletes and celebs who covet them are: Ryne Sandberg, Kerry Wood, White Sox Legend and Hall of Famer Minnie Minoso, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Shwarber, Kirk Heinrich, Vince Vaugh, Jeremy Piven and Sharon Stone.
“What has always set our bar apart is the people,” says David Strauss, co-owner of the bar his father opened up 38 years ago. “My dad wanted everyone to feel welcome. It doesn't matter where you're from, what you look like, how old you are, everyone checks their egos at the door to meet up with people they know, and get to know those they don't.”
Graystone Tavern
There are plenty of sports bars in the city. There are very few of them that open up early for soccer fans who are rooting for teams overseas. Graystone Tavern is one of them. But beware, it is a Chelsea Football fan bar. The bar opens at 6:30 am for Chelsea kick offs and hosts regular watch parties for the Cubs, Vikings, and other local teams when their number one team isn’t on. Expect beer, burgers, and tacos with outdoor seating (that’s dog friendly!) during the city’s warmer months.
Kincade's Bar & Grill
Sometimes you just want a casual, no frills spot to watch your favorite team win (or lose). Kincade’s is that spot. The neighborhood bar located just off the Armitage Brown line serves up burgers, pizza, and salads alongside their daily drink specials. It’s open later than most bars in the area, the service is fast, and every now and then you might spot a local celeb. A. J. Pierzynski was a regular just off his World Series win with the White Sox.
Aire Ancient Baths
Located in a historic industrial building from 1902, AIRE Ancient Baths is an oasis for relaxation. The lowlight and 20,000 square feet of exposed archways and heavy timber posts transports guests to a quiet place for recovery. It consists of salt pools, steam rooms, and cold plunges—ideal for stimulating the lymphatic system. A no cellphone policy and low light offers plenty of privacy for guests. The spa offers massages on-site. There is a 60 minute massage designed for athletes. The deep massage alternates between hot and cold sensations to activate circulation, promote muscle recovery and increase joint mobility.
Chicago Sports Museum
The Chicago Sports Museum is a 23,000-square-foot museum located inside Water Tower Place Mall. Sports memorabilia covers every inch of this place. From jerseys, equipment to original print newspaper headlines, the Chicago Sports Museum collects the city’s biggest wins in one place. The museum is free for guests of Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch.
tzuco
There is no doubt that Tzuco is a favorite among fútbol fans. The restaurant from Carlos Gaytan, the first Mexican and Latin American chef to receive a Michelin star, is an international culinary destination. This River North location features star-studded drop ins from guests such as Guillermo Ochoa, Alberto García Aspe, Mexico’s Pumas, Gabriel Slonina, and Chicago Fire’s Carlos Teran. Tzuco might be the top spot for soccer fans and athletes but NFL, MLB and NBA players have also been seen dining there.
RPM Italian
RPM Italian, the Lettuce Entertain You restaurant where Giuliana and Bill Rancic are partners, continues to be the go-to spot for post-game celebrations. It's not uncommon to be seated next to the city’s most high-profile players. Diners report sightings of Taylor Raddysh, Seth Jones, and Reese Johnson from the Blackhawks; Tremaine Edmunds, Justin Jones, and Montez Sweat from The Bears and Jake Burger from the White Sox.
Michael Jordan's Steak House Chicago
Located within the InterContinental, the only hotel that opens on to the Magnificent Mile, is Michael Jordan’s Steak House. It’s every Jumpman fan’s dream. On the bar walls are photos from Bull's photographer Bill Smith's private collection (who was with the team for their 1991, 1992, and 1996 championship years). Diners are greeted by six replica championship trophies as they walk in the dining room. Order the Golden Goat, an over-the-top cocktail, featuring all of MJ's favorites in one place: Cincoro Tequila Gold, Whistlepig 15 Gold, tobacco bitters, and topped with a gold leaf. Michael Jordan's biggest fans can book Booth 23. The legend's favorite throne overlooks the dining room. Reserving Booth 23 starts at $300 for a table for two, or $600 for four and includes wine or beer pairings for each course. If Jordan happens to come in while someone’s dining in the booth, he'll move them to a nearby table and cover the bill.
Bub City
With numerous TVs throughout the space, Bub City is the spot to cheer on your team, especially if you’re into Country music, whiskey and Southern food. The bar is known for its late night dining, live music and Western-themed interior.
Billy Goat Tavern
Before the United Center was bursting with delicious food options from vendors like the folks behind Big Star, you knew better than to come anywhere near the UC without having eaten first. Food options were limited with the exception of the Billy Goat Tavern. A greasy burger joint that was cash only for most of its run. It's synonymous with the Cubs due to the “billy goat curse,” and gained national prominence with an SNL skit by Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Visit the Madison location before a game (or after while you wait for traffic to die down) or visit the Lower Wacker location for a true Chicago experience.
In a sports town like Chicago, it’s no surprise a place like IVme exists. The health, wellness and beauty clinic is a popular spot for athletes (pro and amateur) to go to optimize their performance and recovery.
SPiN Ping Pong
Spin is 18,000 square feet of ping pong. Billed as a “social club,” the multi-level entertainment center features multiple ping pong courts, a full-service bar, and a live DJ. It's perfect for anyone who aspires to master the Olympic sport or just do a casual round of table tennis with their friends. Chance the Rapper’s been spotted there and the venue plays host to a number of community events. Their annual Chef Paddle Battle benefitting Culinary Care is Monday, March 4 and features top chefs such as Dana Cree from Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Javauneeka Jacobs of Frontera Grill, Marcos Campos of Bonhomme Group, Diana Dávila of Mi Tocaya, and many more.
Chicago Cut Steakhouse
For many years, Chicago Cut Steakhouse has been the go-to for politicians, celebrities, and sports figures alike (Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the Obamas, and Oprah). None more so than the Chicago athletes. “You usually run into old and current Hawks players there, it’s a Chicago staple,” says Katie MacNeil, host of NBC Sports Chicago. Colloquially known as “Cut,” the restaurant has hosted the Stanley Cup and its winning team(s), Hall of Famer Jim Thome, Scottie Pippen, and heavy hitters such as White Sox Tim Anderson. MacNeil says the lobstercargot, Maine lobster tail in garlic butter with havarti cheese, is a must alongside the French onion soup, filet sliders, and a French martini.
Float Sixty
A few years ago, Steph Curry proclaimed his love for sensory deprivation tanks and Float Sixty became one of the first and few health and wellness centers to offer the experience that limits light and sound. Three options are offered depending on level of comfortability: the traditional sensory deprivation tank, a cab, or a pod (each one increasing in size). Guests float in more than 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt in 10-11 inches of water that is heated to 93-94 (the body’s external skin temperature) for 60-90 minutes of zero-gravity relaxation. Among Float Sixty’s notable clientele is Black Hawks’ Jonathan Toews, former Bears Player Matt Forte, and a past partnership with the Chicago Red Stars, the women’s professional soccer team.
Topgolf Swing Suite
Located on the hotel’s ground floor level, the Topgolf Swing Suite features two of the most advanced indoor golf and interactive gaming simulator bays available, offering virtual golf experiences for guests and locals. Food and beverage service is provided by the folks behind local favorites Parson’s and Longman & Eagle. The Topgolf Swing Suite pays homage to the original club's early 20th century addition of three indoor golf "links," constructed on the building's ninth floor for golf great Charles "Chick" Evans, the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur in the same year. The Topgolf Swing Suite is available to rent for birthdays, bachelorette and bachelor parties, as well as corporate events.
Swish House
It’s only natural that the city that gave rise to Michael Jordan, one of basketball’s legends, would also be the same birthplace of a basketball driven work-out class. Swish House is a 60 minute fitness class billed as “fun, hoops-based cardio drills, HIIT stations and team shooting contests designed for anyone who loves the game.” Classes are led by former elite athletes and are held in various gyms across the city.
Signature
Less than a mile from where Israel Idonije, former NFL defensive end, used to take the field every Sunday for the Bears is Signature, his new upscale sports bar and restaurant. Expect some of the best food in the city with Stephen Gillanders, chef and restaurateur of critically acclaimed S.K.Y. and Valhalla, as his business partner. Signature stands to be more than just a game day spot. It’ll be a culinary destination.
Fatpour Tap Works
“There’s no better place to pre-game or celebrate a post-game Chicago Sky victory than at Fatpour,” says Aaron White, a Sky fan who has attended several games. “It's within eyesight of the Wintrust entrance,” making it easy to close out your bill and walk to or from the entrance. The bar boasts two levels with plenty of TVs throughout and a beer menu with more than 200 to choose from. It’s a fan favorite during the DePaul men’s and women’s season.
XS Tennis
XS Tennis is a 116,000 square foot facility opened by Kamau Murray, coach to Sloane Stephens when she won the 2017 U.S. Open, and features nearly 30 courts, a running track, and fitness center. It is the home for the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, a non-profit that provides youth mentoring through sports, and plays host to the city’s largest sporting events. XS became the training facility for the Laver Cup, a premier tennis tournament, and greats such as Roger Federer, Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic have played on its courts. Lessons, matches and events are all a part of XS Tennis’ appeal.
Oak Brook Polo Club
One of Chicago’s best kept secrets might be the Oak Brook Polo Club. Established in 1922, the facility has become a thriving hub for “the sport of kings.” The equestrian sport is considered one of the oldest team sports and its most famous fans include the Royal Family. King Charles III himself played at the Oak Brook Polo Club (then Prince of England) during his 1986 visit to Chicago. Sunday matches are a social tradition for those in the know. The suburb grew up around the polo site and earned the neighborhood the nickname of “Polo Town.” It has played host to the prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship and provides training for riders and players of all levels. Besides King Charles III, Audrey Hepburn is among its most notable guests.
Cork & Kerry
If you’re a White Sox fan, there’s no other to celebrate a win or nurse a loss than at Cork & Kerry. The neighborhood bar is an institution that often hosts players and coaches who pop in after the game (typically at the Beverly location). The Bridgeport bar has a traditional bar menu that’s heavy on the meat, cheese and beer. Don’t arrive hungry at the Beverly bar—they don’t have a kitchen.