The Sports-Lover's Guide to Chicago Right Now

Wins ebb and flow in Chicago, but there’s no denying it's in an elite class of its own—one where dynasties and champions are built. In the ‘90s, no one came close to the “Wall of Fame” stacked with handprints of Hall of Famers, Stanley Cup Winners, and World Championship winners. The Sports Authority on the corner of LaSalle and Ontario Street was the largest sports store in the world back then and featured greats such as Bobby Hull, Stan Mitka, Walter Payton, and Harold Baines on its exterior walls (the handprints of Michael Jordan, Frank Thomas, Sammy Sosa, and Mike Ditka were considered too precious to be housed outdoors and were displayed inside the store).

Today, the list of icons continues to grow with Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade, Allie Quigley, Chris Chelios, and Patrick Kane at the forefront. The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns July 6-7, 2024; the Chicago Hounds, a pro rugby team, is entering its second season; and the city is set to host the NHL Winter Classic in 2025. The city’s definition of “sport” continues to grow alongside its reputation as one of the premier cities for sports.

“As Chicago’s native son, born and raised on the west side of the city, I have had the honor of playing and coaching in many places,” says former NBA player and analyst Isiah Thomas, co-owner of Cheurlin champagne and nemesis to Michael Jordan as depicted in ESPN’s hit documentary “The Last Dance,” chronicling the 1990s Chicago Bulls. “Chicago has a passion for their sports teams that is top tier. No matter the sports team, winning or losing, the fans love their teams and it brings people in this city together in a very authentic way.”

So get into the sport the way Chicagoans do with this complete list of where to root for your favorite team, get into something new, recover like an athlete, and maybe even rub shoulders with the men and women of Chicago’s sports lore.