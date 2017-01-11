Chicago's Most Innovative Startups Today

What they do: Schlep provides last-mile logistics and heavy lifting on demand by introducing you to a neighbor with a truck for large item delivery.

Most urbanites can get away with going without a car until they're faced with the grim reality that schlepping heavy, large, or awkward-shaped stuff around can be a real pain in the tuchas. We don't all have friends who will let us borrow their cars, but luckily Schlep provides last-mile logistics and heavy lifting on demand by connecting you to a network of trucks and muscle for large item delivery. Schlep is connecting people who have moving needs with dependable neighbors and Schlep employees who are certified and able to help with the heavy lifting (schedule up to a month in advance). Weight and distance factor into the costs, and schleppers keep 80% while 20% goes back to the company.