Everything That Will Definitely Happen to You While Riding the CTA

You will share a seat with someone’s fully functioning road bike

... and never understand why they just didn’t ride it home!

You'll get the one cheery conductor making rush hour announcements on the red line

... and it will make your day.

A few Sox fans will spill their beers on you on the way to the game

... and you’ll always wish they offered you one.

Meanwhile, a Cubs fan may spill different fluids

A ticking time bomb.

You’ll watch the shell game guy and his cohorts try to scam tourists

... in disbelief that he hasn't been arrested 1,000 times.