Hit Chicago's Free Museum Days This Fall or Remain an Uncultured Brute

You know the stereotype of the starving artist, but it's the unheralded starving art fan that brings us here today. Plenty of free museum days will be offered across the city this fall (and beyond). So why not exhibit some good citizenry and head out to one of Chicago's culture centers you're always meaning to schlep out to.
Adler Planetarium
September 12-16
October 10 (Columbus Day)
November 11 (Veterans Day)
December 3-9
Museum of Science and Industry
September 6-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30
October 4-6
November 3, 10
December 1
Field Museum
September 10, 17, 18, 19
October 2, 16, 30, 31
November 27
December 3, 4, 18
Shedd Aquarium
September 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
October 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31
November 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29
The Art Institute
Thursdays from 5 to 8pm (year-round)
