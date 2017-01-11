Lifestyle

Hit Chicago's Free Museum Days This Fall or Remain an Uncultured Brute

By Published On 09/22/2016 By Published On 09/22/2016
Adler Planetarium
Adler Planetarium | Flickr/Smart Destinations

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

You know the stereotype of the starving artist, but it's the unheralded starving art fan that brings us here today. Plenty of free museum days will be offered across the city this fall (and beyond). So why not exhibit some good citizenry and head out to one of Chicago's culture centers you're always meaning to schlep out to.

Adler Planetarium

September 12-16
October 10 (Columbus Day)
November 11 (Veterans Day)
December 3-9

Museum of Science and Industry

September 6-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30
October 4-6
November 3, 10
December 1

Field Museum

September 10, 17, 18, 19
October 2, 16, 30, 31
November 27
December 3, 4, 18

Shedd Aquarium

September 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
October 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31
November 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

The Art Institute

Thursdays from 5 to 8pm (year-round) 
 

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Cities senior editor and has yet to drink enough absinthe to see The Green Fairy. Follow him: @SeanCooley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Stuff That Only Happens in Illinois

related

READ MORE
The Most Beautiful Buildings in Chicago, According to an Architecture Expert

related

READ MORE
Chicago's Most Innovative Startups Today
MailChimp_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like