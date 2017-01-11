Guilty Pleasures Every Chicagoan Secretly Loves

Complaining about tourists...

Yet still going out of your way to prove how nice locals are. One minute, you’re cursing the existence of every tourist on the Red Line, and the next minute, you’re thoroughly answering their ridiculous question about how to get from the Addison stop to Wrigley Field in your most polite, friendliest voice while internally rolling your eyes.



Ordering far too much food on GrubHub

You’ve definitely ordered two drinks so the delivery guy didn’t totally judge you -- one for you, and one for your invisible friend who’s really, really hungry. Anyway, whatever. It’s the restaurant’s fault for having a $25 delivery minimum.