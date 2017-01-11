The Most Haunted Places Around Chicago

Harpo Studios

1058 W. Washington Blvd, West Loop

Unlike the former Chicago Historical Society building, Harpo Studios really was used as a morgue after the Eastland Disaster. According to reports, 835 passengers died when the boat capsized. City morgues were unable to take all of the bodies, therefore many were brought to the 2nd Regiment Armory, where a makeshift morgue was set up. The building went through several other incarnations before it was taken over by Harpo Studios. Over the years, it’s been said that employees have seen a variety of apparitions, the most famous being "The Grey Lady." Other claims include hearing people crying and screaming for help, children laughing, and doors slamming without reason. While these claims have been floating around online for years, most have never been substantiated. The real question is: now that Harpo Studios has been demolished, will McDonald’s inherit Oprah’s old ghosts once their brand new corporate headquarters are erected on the site? Will they be called “McGhosts”?