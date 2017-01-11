8 Highly Underrated Neighborhoods in Chicago

The food

Bronzeville standby Pearl’s Place packs in the Grandmamas for after-Sunday-church breakfast, which makes it all the more surprising that the soul food actually packs some heat, with hot-hot-hot jerk chicken and some kick to sides like greens and cabbage. There’s no heat in the desserts like peach cobbler and sweet potato pie though -- just love. A proper Bronzeville food tour should also lead you to Truth Italian restaurant, founded by African-American Peytyn Willborn, in part, to change the perception that all pasta should be made by your typical mustachioed Luigi type.

The jokes

In a comedy town dominated by well-established improv outposts like Second City and iO, some of the best jokes on the South Side go down at Jokes and Notes, a 150-seat club well known to locals but unheard of to pretty much everyone north of Roosevelt. So if you’re looking for laughs without the accompanying hordes of out-of-towners, welcome to your new favorite go-to.