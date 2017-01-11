Which Chicago Neighborhood Is Right for You?

Chicago’s patchwork of neighborhoods each offer their own unique charms, and just like your car, apartment, or sandwich order, there is one that’s a perfect fit for you. Which neighborhood has exactly what you are looking to get out of big city life? With this handy neighborhood personality guide, you can find the Chicago home base that you have always dreamed of... or one that at least has available parking.

You want to be where it's all happening right now: Logan Square

If you have to be in the absolute thick of it, you don’t want to miss the hottest new bar or tastiest new taco, then Logan Square has your name written all over it. A lot of ink and anger has been spilled over what is happening to this historic West Side hood, but there is no denying that it is the most exciting place to be in the city right now. Maybe a world-class chef will plant the best bowl of ramen in Chicago right around the corner? Maybe a new speakeasy will open in the basement of your apartment building? Or you could just enjoy all the world-class institutions for eating and imbibing that already call Logan home. Other neighborhoods may be the future, but Logan Square is the now, and you should enjoy it while you can.