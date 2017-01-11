Everything You Need to Know to Rock Lollapalooza's 25th Anniversary

First things first: Preparation.

Ticket Info

Sold out, every day! That’s pretty dang popular. Just in case you were thinking of swapping with a bud, borrowing their wristband for a day, or seeing what the online/out-front scalping situation is like: don’t! They’re pretty clear on the fact, they will be checking for tampered wristbands, and yes -- people have been caught stealin’.

What you can bring

Not to harsh anyone’s mellow, but there are rules here. No professional audio, video, or photographic equipment is allowed! This includes tripods, lenses, and any video recordings, so easy with the periscope, bud. Glass and metal containers are also out, as well as any outside food or liquids except for two factory-sealed bottles of water -- but they can be as big as a liter each, so choose wisely. You can refill for free at stations around the park (and also recharge your phone for free!).