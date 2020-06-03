Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in Chicago Right Now From nonprofits and community organizations to restaurants and bookstores.

Chef Brian Jupiter | Courtesy of Hilary Higgins Chef Brian Jupiter | Courtesy of Hilary Higgins

The events of the past weekend have left many of us at a loss for words. Many want to help but aren’t sure where to start when it comes to supporting communities affected by the events surrounding the peaceful protests sparked by George Floyd’s murder. In Chicago, whole swaths of the city have been shut down due to the unrest, especially in the South and West Sides as well as downtown due to mayoral enforcement. A curfew is now being enforced from 9pm to 6am daily, CTA is running sporadically to say the least, and businesses all over the city are boarded up while others are drastically limiting capacity. Throw in the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the situation couldn’t be more overwhelming, emotionally, physically, and, for so many shops, restaurants, and other businesses struggling to survive, financially. Right now, one of the ways you can help is to support Black-owned businesses in your community that have been affected by both the pandemic and this developing situation. From nonprofits and community efforts to donating to local businesses, here are some of the ways you can safely make a difference right now.

Recommended Food & Drink Behold the Taco Cone