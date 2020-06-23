How to Support Chicago’s Queer Community This Pride Month

Stand with BIPOC queers

As the saying goes, no one is free until we are all free. And in light of the recent uprising in response to police brutality nationwide, there’s no better time to call attention to organizations and individuals committed to supporting and uplifting queer Chicagoans of color. There are plenty of ways to get involved, from simply ordering take-out or delivery from a black-owned restaurant to getting outside and spreading love at a public protest or community event. Keep an eye on Do312 and Protest Chicago for a running list of upcoming demonstrations, food drives, and other forms of collective action.

In addition to strapping on a mask and hitting the streets to join an inclusive public demonstration, consider throwing a few extra bucks or some volunteer time at one the city’s many BIPOC-focused coalitions. Brave Space Alliance, the “first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago,” is a fantastic place to start. They provide a slew of services to their clients, from health and wellness programs to career assistance, financial resources, and combating food insecurity. Over in Washington Park, Assata’s Daughters is working to address anti-blackness, prison abolition, and immigration reform, among other valiant efforts, as it pertains to black women, femmes, and gender non-conforming folks. The 25-year-old Affinity Community Services, also on the South Side, aims to bridge health disparities for black women and LGBTQ+ youth as well as tackle racism with the queer community. And that’s barely scratching the surface. Learn more about local BIPOC-oriented advocacy groups and other ways to show support in Chicago by browsing Queery’s handy online directory.