The Most 'Chicago' Chicagoans of All Time

Bobby Hull

Chicago is unique, and lucky, in that it is almost impossible to pin down its top sport. The Cubs are the iconic lovable loser, MJ made the Bulls one of the NBA’s premier franchises, and football has taken over as our true national pastime even as the Bears have struggled. But when it comes to both their recent resurgence as champions, the gritty nature of the sport, and of course the cold weather, it’s hard to deny that Chicago feels like a hockey town. Bobby Hull’s toothless grin remains an iconic image of the Original Six franchise. Hull was famously as fast and skilled as he was tough, and his all around game and at-the-time-unprecedented level of goal scoring helped lead the Blackhawks for 14 great seasons. There are few things more Chicagoan than an immigrant (it was just Canada, but still counts) gutting it out in the Windy City and becoming a legend.