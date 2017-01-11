29 Illinois Landmarks You Need to See Before You Die

Chicago

This architectural masterpiece first came to life in 1889 by famed architects Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan (what, you haven’t heard of them???). As a way to bring the fine arts to the good people of Chicago, the building combines theatre seating and a 400-room hotel, plus 136 offices and stores. It was dedicated as a National Landmark in 1975 and a Chicago Landmark in 1976.

Bishop Hill

As an early religious settlement, the state of Illinois has preserved a number of buildings in this western Illinois town including The Colony Church (1848), Colony Honey (1852-1860), and the “Boys Dormitory” (1850). The district also contains a reconstructed gazebo and war monuments. Bringing in some modernity to the historical site is a newly constructed museum dedicated to the painting collection of former area resident Olof Krans.