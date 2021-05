Chicago's Diversity and Collaborative Nature Inspire Me

I am currently in Winnetka with my husband so we can be closer to work and our family as we start our own family. We love walking over for a bite at La Taquiza and window shopping at Maison Du Prince, is Black queer-owned home goods boutique. If I could pick any area of Chicago to live in, I would pick Wicker Park, since I consider it the unspoken third queer-centric neighborhood. I am obsessed with Elizabeth Cronin and her [Wicker Park] floral business, Asrai Garden—if you haven’t watched her on Full Bloom on HBO Max, you are missing out on some great LGBTQ+ TV.

I always challenge folx to try local arts. Some of the best ways to experience the heart of any city is through its arts and culture. Many of our arts organizations are non-profits that need our support to survive and keep our city vibrant. Some of my favorites are About Face Theatre, Project Onward, Chicago Botanic Garden, the local drag scene, and a musical theater company I work with, Music Theater Works.

This has been a year like no other and just looking back, I am gobsmacked by what the world, and more specifically, by what our community went through and is still going through. Working in the arts, I saw so many of my creator friends pivot their careers, lose their jobs, and struggle to pay their bills. Many people are still living with job insecurity or are having to pick up other jobs to make ends meet. I felt, as an artist, much of what we do was seen as invaluable while we dealt with the pain and resolve of protests and the pandemic. But I believe we have immense value—to have conversations, to create, and to heal. The emotional, physical, and mental strain of this pandemic, the violence against BIPOC folx and the AAPI community, will be felt for years to come. I hope we, as artists, can share resources and gain a wave of support from the community and our government. I would argue that the arts are needed to heal minds and hearts and should be seen as “essential.” All these historic events have shed some light on the strength of our communities, and I hope we will see that we are stronger when we come together.

Take Pride, which in Chicago is AMAZING. You can feel the love throughout the city and it’s a great opportunity to live loudly while connecting with friends and family. I’m one of the organizers for the newly established Evanston Pride and we will be launching our very first Evanston Pride Parade this year, which I am very excited about.