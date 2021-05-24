Chicago's Diversity and Collaborative Nature Inspire Me

Coming from a small town in North Carolina, Chicago was a series of major wake-up calls. The city made me realize being a member of the LGBTQ+ community should be celebrated and not silenced. The queer culture in Chicago is endless and I am constantly in awe of the people I meet and the inspiring voices they bring to the community.

One of those wake up calls was the large queer deaf and hard of hearing community here. We are not as niche as you may think. As a gay deaf man, I realized how alienating it can be if you don’t fit the mold. I often feel like my deafness is not considered to be of value, and I think we can do better to recognize and celebrate this part of the LGBTQ+ community. My intersectional identity is something I love about myself—I celebrate my deafness and I celebrate my queerness and the beauty of both of those communities.

I love that Chicago is a big city with several small towns within it. Every community around Chicago has its own vibe, its own important place in the symbiotic relationship to the city as a whole. Some of my favorite places to explore are those where I can absorb the spirit of the neighborhoods and appreciate the human connections.

I’ve lived in a number of neighborhoods over the years—Andersonville, Gold Coast, Evanston, Winnetka. I absolutely love Andersonville because it is such a family-oriented, queer-friendly community. Andersonville has this amazing inclusive atmosphere with several great places to really enjoy yourself like Marty’s Martini Bar, Replay, Brown Elephant (a thrift store that supports Howard Brown Health), and Women and Children First Bookstore, which is a fantastic trans-inclusive, feminist-curated independent bookstore. If you can’t tell, I love my community.