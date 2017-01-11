How to Be a Good Chicago Resident

Maybe open up a decent bagel place

Consider this more of a call to action to the entrepreneurial citizens out there. Look there are some pretty good bagels in Chicago, but there are not enough, plain and simple. Unlike the smaller personal things on this list consider this one a large-scale civic emergency. The bagel is the best breakfast food in the world bar-none, and don’t even open your mouth to suggest otherwise. Perfectly chewy and dense with a variety of great toppings (God help you if you take your breakfast sandwich on anything else), bagels are a way of life for people who readily have access to great ones. But that access should be a right, not a privilege for the lucky few. So if you are looking to open a business in Chicago or just invest in one I implore you to take up the bagel craft and do it right. None of us should sleep easy until there is a world-class bagel shop in every Chicago neighborhood.